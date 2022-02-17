“You know why I was happy?” – Thierry Henry explains why Kylian Mbappe copying his goal celebration after scoring for PSG left him overjoyed

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe recreated Thierry Henry's famous celebration by holding the corner flag after scoring against Rennes last weekend.

The former Arsenal striker has revealed he is happy with his compatriot for recreating the moment. He stated that the reason for his jubilation was due to a pre-existing conversation he had with his own son.

Henry, who created the celebration while plying his trade in the USA for the New York Red Bulls, reflected on how it came into being. He said, according to Mirror:

"Do you know why I did that? I was tired. We were playing in Houston, guys will know when you play in Houston - 50 degrees, I saw them flag and I went 'that's a bit too far mate' and stayed there."

The former Arsenal striker then went ahead and narrated the details of his conversation with his son before Mbappe recreated the celebration.

Henry said:

"But you know why I was happy? Because my son asked me if I knew Mbappe and I said 'of course I know' and he didn't believe me, so now he does."

Kylian Mbappe running the show for PSG this season

The winger scored the winning goal for PSG in their Champions League clash with Real Madrid on Tuesday

With Lionel Messi and Neymar having failed to reach the top of their game this season, PSG have relied on Kylian Mbappe's brilliance. It wouldn't be far-fetched to say the Parisians wouldn't be anywhere near their current position without the Frenchman's effort.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague



🗣️ Ancelotti: "Mbappé is the best player in European football. Mbappé is unstoppable - he can always invent something from nothing."



#UCL 🗣️ Pochettino: "Mbappé's amazing. I cannot find more words."🗣️ Ancelotti: "Mbappé is the best player in European football. Mbappé is unstoppable - he can always invent something from nothing." 🗣️ Pochettino: "Mbappé's amazing. I cannot find more words."🗣️ Ancelotti: "Mbappé is the best player in European football. Mbappé is unstoppable - he can always invent something from nothing."#UCL https://t.co/dvel0n4dcU

So far this term, the attacker has racked up 32 appearances across all competitions, recording 22 goals and 16 assists to his name. That includes eight goals in his last games across Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

As it stands, Mauricio Pochettino's men sit at the top of the Ligue 1 table with 59 points in 24 matches. They also beat Real Madrid 1-0 in their first leg of the Round of 16 clash in the Champions League on Tuesday.

