Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) full-back Achraf Hakimi's ex-wife Hiba Abouk has broken her silence after her divorce from the footballer. She said she was calm about the situation despite the rape charges against Hakimi.

Hakimi was accused of rape in February, and Abouk later revealed that the couple were in the middle of a divorce as a result. Speaking to ELLE, Abouk recently revealed that she is getting used to the new situation and is doing her best to deal with things. She said:

"I'm fine. There are days when it is like this, and others in which you have to know how to take blows and make decisions, sometimes complicated, get used to new situations... And that can get a little out of line. Who would have imagined that in addition to facing the usual pain that a separation entails and accepting the grief that the failure of a family project to which I had given myself body and soul entails, I would have to face this ignominy. I needed time to digest this shock."

She added:

"When you separate, you restructure your life, but it is not anything special either: you have to take iron out of the matter. It is true that, with two children, it is emotionally complicated, but I am not the first and I will not be the last. The important thing is that I have the peace of mind of having tried and having done everything I had to do. There are decisions that cannot be made overnight. For me it is a premise not to rush in moments of crisis. Things have to be done from calm and from love."

There have been claims that the settlement could be tricky as the footballer has registered a majority of his wealth in his mother's name.

Achraf Hakimi having a tough time off the pitch

PSG fans were left stunned in February after reports in France claimed Achraf Hakimi had invited a girl to his place and raped her. The woman approached the police for help but was reluctant to press charges.

However, French prosecutors have gone ahead and registered a case against the footballer. Hakimi has so far denied all charges and the investigation is currently on.

He, meanwhile, has continued playing for PSG. In all, he has made 35 appearances for the French giants this term, scoring four and assisting five goals.

