“You know there’s been a f**k up” - Jamie Carragher hits out at 'contentious' decision to rule out Liverpool goal during Tottenham game

The verdict on Liverpool's disallowed goal during their clash with Tottenham Hotspur has fueled an ongoing debate about VAR usage in the Premier League. Reds icon Jamie Carragher has now publicly questioned the ruling on Luis Diaz's disallowed goal.

His concerns echo a sentiment of general skepticism as many Anfield supporters have waited impatiently for an official clarification from the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL).

The game was already teetering on the edge of volatility when Liverpool were reduced to 10 men, as Curtis Jones received a 26th minute red card for a tackle on Yves Bissouma. This set the stage for Tottenham to take the lead with a goal from Heung-Min Son 10 minutes later. Nonetheless, Cody Gakpo managed to equalize for Jurgen Klopp's team at the first-half stoppage time, giving the Reds a glimmer of hope as the match progressed.

Yet, it was the VAR decision to cancel the goal scored by Luis Diaz in the first half that drew the most scrutiny. The situation was peculiar because of the ambiguity with which the VAR officials arrived at their conclusion. The usually thorough review process appeared rushed, without any lines drawn to prove it was offside.

Carragher took to social media to share his take on the situation:

"When it takes this long for an answer from @FA_PGMOL over a contentious decision you know there’s been a f**k up!"

Expand Tweet

It does not help that when the lines were added by BEIN Sports, Luis Diaz looked to be onside, and could have atleast ensured one point for his team.

Expand Tweet

Jurgen Klopp lambasts officiating in Liverpool's dramatic 2-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur

Jurgen Klopp did not hold back on his dissatisfaction with the match officials following his team's 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. The contest, mired in controversy, saw Liverpool end the game with nine men on the pitch, after Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota were sent off.

With this loss, Liverpool suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season. Their efforts to control the game during the second half were stymied when the Portuguese forward received two yellow cards in rapid succession,bringing them down to nine men.

Despite these obstacles, the Reds put up a resolute defense. However, their fortitude crumbled in the 97th minute, when Joel Matip inadvertently guided the ball into his own net, sealing Tottenham's victory.

In a post-match interview with Sky Sports, Klopp conveyed his frustration in no uncertain terms (via Mirror):

"I never saw a game like this with the most unfair circumstances, crazy decisions. We scored an own goal, that is really tough to take but I am really proud. The first red card, Curtis steps on the ball and goes over. Not a bad tackle. It looks different in slow motion. He steps full throttle on the ball and goes over the ball. That is unlucky."

He continued:

"[For Diogo Jota] first yellow was not a yellow. Then he gets a second and to defend with nine players is tricky. You want to build something you need players with mentality and I saw them today, they fought. Pretty special tonight."

The match has not only left a dent in Liverpool's Premier League campaign but has also sparked a serious debate about the fairness of VAR and refereeing decisions.