"You leave as a champion" - Mo Salah claims PL club are 'lucky' to have ex-Liverpool star as latter leaves the Anfield club

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah sent a message to 22-year-old Harvey Elliott after his exit to join Aston Villa. The Englishman has moved to Villa Park on loan this season, with an obligation to buy next summer.

Elliott sealed a deadline day move to Aston Villa despite interest from RB Leipzig, West Ham United, and Fulham. Unai Emery's side have an obligation to buy him next summer for £35 million, with the Reds securing a buy-back and sell-on clause in his contract.

Salah has now taken to X (formerly Twitter) to send a message to Elliott and wrote:

"You’ll be remembered for your loyalty and dedication every time you were called upon. You leave as a champion, and I’ve got no doubt you’ll do big things at your new club. They are lucky to have you."

Salah, who is not a regular on social media, has been active this week and hit out at a Liverpool fan page for disrespecting Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz. He was unimpressed with the comments and urged the fans to respect the players who left the club after winning the Premier League title last season.

Diaz was sold to Bayern Munich for £65.5 million, with his number seven jersey handed to new signing Florian Wirtz. Liverpool sold Nunez to Al-Hilal for £56 million, and his number nine jersey was given to the £125 million Premier League record signing, Alexander Isak.

Harvey Elliott hailed Liverpool star Mohamed Salah as an icon last year

Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott spoke to the club's official website in 2024 and hailed Mohamed Salah as an icon. He claimed that the Egyptian focuses on himself and wants to keep breaking records and said:

"I think to the very day I retire I'll always be learning different things from different players and Mo [Salah] is a great example of that. We kind of played the same position when I first joined the club. I signed as a right winger, [but] knowing that it would take a miracle to take his spot. I had to adapt my game but there were things I could take from that position into the midfield where I play now: goalscoring threat, creativity..."

"He's an icon on and off the pitch and it would be easy to just focus on himself and keep making sure he's breaking records and so on, but he takes time out of his day to check in on us. He makes sure we know that if we need anything, he's always there to give us pointers."

Mohamed Salah became the first Premier League player to win the Golden Boot and Playermaker award for the second time in his career. The Liverpool star had shared the honor with Andrew Cole, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, and Harry Kane, who have managed it once in their career.

