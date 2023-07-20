After Fernanda Campos exposed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar's infidelity with partner Bruna Biancardi, the Brazilian influencer has been using the affair to boost her account on an adult platform.

Fernanda Campos, 26, is a Brazilian social media influencer. She mainly deals in lifestyle, fashion, and makeup content, and has more than half a million followers on Instagram. It's also reported that the 26-year-old sells online courses about making money on social media platforms.

However, she came under the spotlight when she called out Neymar for cheating on his pregnant girlfriend with her. The influencer was initially accused by Bruna Biancardi’s fans of being disrespectful and a fame chaser. Nevertheless, the Brazilian football star later issued a public apology, admitting to cheating on his girlfriend in an Instagram post.

Fernanda Campos usa affair com Neymar para impulsionar conta em plataforma adulta custando 79,90 por mês.



"Agora você também vai poder ver o que o menino N*** viu." Fernanda Campos usa affair com Neymar para impulsionar conta em plataforma adulta custando 79,90 por mês."Agora você também vai poder ver o que o menino N*** viu."

After almost a month of exposing Neymar's infidelity, Fernanda Campos has again caused a stir among football fans, as she used the affair to promote her account on a porn website. She did that on a website named Privacy, which allows users to sell adult content.

“Now you will also be able to see what boy N*** saw,” Campos wrote in her bio on the website, almost name-dropping the PSG attacker.

"I already apologized for my mistakes": Neymar issues apology to girlfriend after getting exposed to cheating by Fernanda Campos

Following the allegations of cheating on his pregnant girlfriend Bruna Biancardi, Neymar penned a heartfelt apology via an Instagram post. He stated that Biancardi has been the woman of his dreams, and she has also become an important member of his family.

"All of this hit one of the most special people in my life," Neymar wrote in the post. "The woman I dreamed of following beside me, the mother of my child. Has it touched his family, which is my family today? She touched her intimacy in such a special moment that is maternity."

The 31-year-old also stated that he has already apologized for his mistakes to his partner. However, he affirmed that he thinks he's obligated to publicly admit the wrongdoing.

"Bru, I already apologized for my mistakes, for unnecessary exposure, but I feel obligated to come publicly reaffirm that. If a private matter has become public, the apology has to be public."

Later, the PSG star also said via another social media post that he'll try his best to get things back on track again.