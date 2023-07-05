"You'll always be blue at heart" - Reece James sends heartfelt farewell message to Mason Mount as he completes move to Manchester United

Chelsea defender Reece James has posted an emotional message to Mason Mount following his move to Manchester United.

The English duo climbed up the youth ranks together in Cobham before becoming established Blues stars. However, they will now separate for the first time in their club careers.

Mount has joined Manchester United from Chelsea in a £55 million plus £5 million add-ons deal. James has posted a message to his longtime friend and teammate on Instagram:

"Ma brother man. Where do I start. I’ve know you since 6 years old, we grew together and took similar paths in breaking into the first team. Something that seemed virtually impossible."

James continued by telling his former teammate how proud he has made his family. He alluded to the time they spent playing together at Stamford Bridge:

"I’m proud to say I done it along side you. I’ve seen you as a little boy and watched you grow into the man and player you are today, you’ve done yourself and your family proud. We’ve had some of the best days of our career together that’ll stick with me forever."

The Chelsea right-back is sad to see Mount depart but knows that he'll always be a Blue at heart:

"It’s sad to say goodbye. I wish you nothing but happiness, good health and the best of luck on your new adventure! You’ll always be blue at heart!"

The duo were part of the Chelsea side that won the UEFA Champions League in 2021. They have long been together in west London and James' message speaks volumes of their friendship. Mount responded to the right-back in the comments:

"My brother from day 1, so many memories shared together! So proud of you, thank you RJ."

Mason Mount's departure has left a sour taste in many of those attached to the Stamford Bridge outfit. The England international made 195 appearances across competitions, scoring 33 goals and providing 37 assists.

Mason Mount on his desire to win trophies with Manchester United after leaving Chelsea

Mason Mount has joined last season's Carabao Cup winners.

Mason Mount is now embarking on a new challenge in his career and will do so at Old Trafford under Erik ten Hag. He has signed a five-year contract with Manchester United and has been handed the club's famous No.7 jersey.

The English midfielder has admitted that leaving Stamford Bridge was difficult but that he is excited to join the Red Devils. He told the club's official website:

“It’s never easy leaving the club where you grew up, but Manchester United will provide an exciting new challenge for the next phase of my career. Having competed against them, I know just how strong a squad it is that I’m joining, and I can’t wait to be part of this group’s drive to win major trophies."

Mason Mount has big shoes to fill in the No.7 shirt. However, The Daily Mail's Chris Wheeler claims Ten Hag offered him the jersey to show his eagerness to sign him.

The England international snubbed interest from Liverpool and Arsenal to join the Red Devils. He joins a Manchester United side consisting of winners such as Casemiro, Raphael Varane and Bruno Fernandes.

Poll : 0 votes