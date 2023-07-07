“You’ll always get the same answer” – When Erling Haaland decided to choose between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has decided who he prefers between footballing superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. According to the independent channel, Managing Barca, the Premier League golden boot winner prefers the Argentina legend.

Haaland was quite decisive in settling the ever-running debate. He said (via Managing Barca):

“Messi or Ronaldo? I don't know why you ask me this everytime. You'll always get the same answer: Leo Messi.”

In a recent interview, Haaland was asked to pick between Messi's left foot and Ronaldo's right. Considering the former Borussia Dortmund striker is naturally left-footed, he went with the Real Madrid legend's preferred foot.

Speaking to the founder of CheekySport, Joel Beya, Haaland said:

“Since I have got quite an ok left foot, I will take Ronaldo’s right foot.”

Haaland came across as modest while making the comment. The left-footed striker averages nearly a goal per game for Manchester City. So far, he has scored 52 goals in 53 appearances for the Cityzens.

The 22-year-old also broke the record for most goals in a single Premier League season. He went past Alan Shearer and Andrew Cole, who previously held the record with 34 goals. He finished with 36 goals in the end after making 35 appearances for the Premier League outfit.

Haaland also achieved the treble last season with the Manchester club, winning the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, and the FA Cup.

He finished as the top scorer in both the Premier League and the Champions League. Should the 22-year-old continue his exploits in the upcoming season, he could be a major contender for the 2023 Ballon d'Or.

Haaland will be the most expensive player for FPL managers in the 2023/24 season

Fantasy Premier League have now released the price list for players from different teams ahead of the 2023/24 season. It was revealed that Erling Haaland will be the most expensive player for managers to own in the upcoming campaign.

Haaland is priced at £14 million, beating Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, who sits in second place with a price tag of £12.5 million. It is no surprise that the Norway international is quite a distance ahead of second place after his incredible goal-scoring season.

The top two most expensive #FPL assets. Will you be attempting to fit both in your team?

Fantasy Premier League released another tweet on Thursday (July 06) of the highest-owned players since the season's FPL went live. The chart showed an ownership rate of 82.5% for the Manchester City striker, who was miles ahead of second-placed Pervis Estupinan (49.3%).

Only three players in the history of FPL have had the privilege of commanding a starting price of £14m. Haaland now joins the elite club of Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo and Robin Van Persie.

Henry holds the highest value to be ever registered in the Premier League, as his £14m starting price soared up to a gargantuan £14.9m in 2005 after the Frenchman scored 27 goals and registered eight assists in just 32 league games.

