“You'll be arriving into a beautiful family” - PSG superstar Neymar and Bruna Biancardi announce that they’re expecting their first child together

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace Neymar and Bruna Biancardi have announced that they are expecting to welcome their first child into the world.

On Tuesday night (18 April), Bruna Biancardi posted five photos on her Instagram account, confirming that she and Neymar were expecting. The couple, who were glowing with happiness in the said images, did not confirm the sex of the child.

The caption of Bruna Biancardi’s Instagram post read:

“We dreamt of your life, planned for your arrival, and knowing that you're here to complete our love makes our days much happier 🙏🏼

“You'll be arriving into a beautiful family, with siblings, grandparents, aunts, and uncles who already love you so much!”

It continued:

“Come soon, son/daughter, we are eager for you! ❤️✨

“"Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart" - Jeremiah 1:5”

Neymar is set to become a father for the second time. Davi Lucca, who was born in August 2011, is the Brazil superstar’s firstborn.

PSG ace Neymar and Bruna Biancardi have a complicated history

Neymar and Bruna Biancardi do not have the most straightforward relationship, with them suffering a failed engagement in the past.

According to Spanish outlet MARCA, the pair started dating in 2021. After months of flying under the radar, they officially came out as a couple in January 2022.

Seven months down the line, in August 2022, they announced their split, just months after getting engaged. Reports at the time claimed that the two separated due to infidelity.

The influencer/content marketer, however, swiftly killed the rumors, claiming that she still had plenty of adoration for the former Barcelona star and his family.

She said (via MARCA):

“I've always been myself and you guys know this, but because you keep asking, I'd like to make it clear that I am not in a relationship and there was no infidelity. [...] I care deeply for him (Ney) and his family! Please refrain from mentioning my name. Thank you very much!”

The couple have rekindled their relationship in the last few months, and the bond is only expected to grow over the course of their pregnancy.

