"You'll never walk alone" - Former Arsenal star Mesut Ozil reacts as Celtic fans show support to Palestine during their UCL clash

Former Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil recently took to social media and uploaded a video thanking the fans of the Scottish Premiership side Celtic.

The Scottish side hosted Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid at Celtic Park in their third match of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League on October 26 (Thursday). Kyogo Furuhashi (4') and Luis Palma (28') scored for the Celts as the match ended in a 2-2 draw.

Before the match, thousands of Celtic supporters carried more than two dozen huge Palestine flags. The fans also carried thousands of small flags with them during the match.

Uploading a video of the incident, Mesut Ozil paid respect to Celtic supporters and affirmed that the people of Palestine are not alone.

"People of Palestine - you'll never walk alone. Respect to the fans of @celticfc"

Mesut Ozil's Instagram story

After what happened in Glasgow, the Scottish side published a statement about the situation. It said (via Sky News):

"We ask that banners, flags, and symbols relating to the conflict and those countries involved in it are not displayed at Celtic Park at this time.

"We have witnessed death, violence, and destruction in the Holy Land in recent weeks, with thousands of people - men, women, and children - killed, injured and displaced."

According to Sky Sports, the Scottish club can face disciplinary action from UEFA. In 2016, similar scenes were witnessed when the supporters waved Palestine flags during Celtic's match against Israel's Hapoel Be'er Sheva. During that time, they were fined £9,000.

Mesut Ozil praises Manchester United stars for performance in UEFA Champions League

Former Real Madrid midfielder Mesut Ozil praised Manchester United stars Harry Maguire and Andre Onana after the Red Devils defeated Copenhagen 1-0 on October 25 (Wednesday).

Harry Maguire scored the only goal of the match in the 72nd minute with the help of an assist from Christian Eriksen. On the other hand, the former Inter Milan goalkeeper saved Jordan Larsson's last-minute penalty, which would have pushed the game into a draw.

After the match, Mesut Ozil took to X (formerly Twitter) and stated that the two Manchester United stars have silenced their haters.

"Harry Maguire & Andre Onana deserve that - silencing their haters."

Maguire's captaincy at Old Trafford was stripped off last season and since then, he was not getting regular minutes. On the other side, Andre Onana was also suffering from criticism due to his performance for Manchester City since his debut.

The win was important for the Red Devils as they had already suffered two consecutive defeats in the UEFA Champions League earlier this month. Next up, United will host Pep Guardiola's Manchester City at Old Trafford on October 29 (Sunday).