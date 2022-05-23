"You’ll never win the Champions league & Oasis are shi***" - Liverpool legend brutally attacks Manchester City fan Liam Gallagher over 'bellend' comment

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has bitten back at an explicit tweet posted by Manchester City superfan Liam Gallagher.

The Cityzens secured the Premier League title as they came back from two goals down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 at the Etihad Stadium on May 22.

Jubliant scenes followed the final-whistle, with Gallagher taking to Twitter to gloat and seemingly goad Liverpool supporters, whose side finished just a point behind City.

The former Oasis frontman called out Sky Sports pundit Carragher and insulted him via Twitter, to which the Anfield icon replied:

Jamie Carragher @Carra23 @liamgallagher @GNev2 I’m saying you’ll never win the Champions league & Oasis are shite compared to the Beatles. That work?? @liamgallagher @GNev2 I’m saying you’ll never win the Champions league & Oasis are shite compared to the Beatles. That work??

Manchester City are still searching for their inaugural Champions League triumph. They fell agonisingly short at the semi-final stage earlier in May, when they threw away a two-goal lead in injury time against Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are searching for their seventh European crown as they take on Madrid in the final in Paris on Saturday, May 28.

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp's sides have been locked in a gripping title tussle all season. City eventually came out on top to win their fourth Premier League title in five seasons and end the Merseyside club's quadruple hopes.

Liam Gallagher @liamgallagher Scraped 2 cups on pens how many strikers WANKERS Scraped 2 cups on pens how many strikers WANKERS

Jamie Carragher believes Liverpool will bounce back from Premier League heartache

The nature in which the Reds lost out on their 20th league title will undoubtedly be a blow to Klopp's players, who now have to switch their attention to the Champions League in six days' time.

Following their 3-1 victory over Wolves at Anfield, Carragher told Sky Sports (as quoted by BBC Sport):

"The players are bouncing back again, they have to get over the Premier League and look forward to the Champions League final now."

"They’ve had a brilliant season. You want to win one of the big ones. I think this team is too good to just win the domestic cups. If you win one of the big ones, you’ve had a good season."

Former England defender Carragher, who made 737 appearances for the Reds during his illustrious career, also commented on Divock Origi. Jurgen Klopp confirmed this week that the Belgian would leave Anfield this summer (as per Liverpool Echo).

The Belgian forward has been responsible for some of the club's most memorable goals during Klopp's reign, including in the 2019 Champions League final victory over Tottenham. Carragher said on Origi:

"He’s had moments, huge moments in his Liverpool career. He’s been involved in things, special things in the club and he played his part."

Jamie Carragher @Carra23 This @premierleague season could be the best we’ve ever seen, Title race, top 4 & relegation all going to the wire. Brilliant atmosphere’s up & down the country with the fans back. Congratulations to Man City, disappointment for LFC but a 7th European cup will make up for it! 🤞🏻 This @premierleague season could be the best we’ve ever seen, Title race, top 4 & relegation all going to the wire. Brilliant atmosphere’s up & down the country with the fans back. Congratulations to Man City, disappointment for LFC but a 7th European cup will make up for it! 🤞🏻

