"You'll see me with a cigar and sunglasses" - Carlo Ancelotti sends message to Real Madrid fans ahead of La Liga trophy parade 

Carlo Ancelotti referred to his iconic image from Real Madrid's La Liga celebrations two years ago in a press conference following the side's 4-0 win over Granada. The Italian confirmed that he would be with a cigar and sunglasses in the side's upcoming title parade after they clinched the league yet again this season.

He said (via Sport):

“Tomorrow you will see me with the cigar and sunglasses at the celebration.”

It has been an emphatic run for Los Blancos in the league this season as they clinched their 36th Spanish league title last week following Barcelona's loss last week. Early on, they faced some tough competition from the likes of Girona and Barcelona but they have maintained their strong run of form in the second half of the campaign, enabling them to clinch the trophy.

Real Madrid marked their triumph with a comfortable 4-0 win over Granada, who have already been relegated. Ancelotti used the opportunity to provide minutes to fringe players and others recovering from injuries, with the likes of Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, Brahim Diaz and Arda Guler featuring in the game.

First-half goals from Fran Garcia and Guler followed by a second-half brace from Diaz lifted Los Blancos' 28th win of the campaign.

Agent issues critical update on future of Real Madrid star

The club are set to make a decision on his future next week.

Real Madrid will make a decision on midfielder Luka Modric's future at the club in the next week. According to the player's agent Valdika Lemic, the situation is unclear currently but is expected to clear up soon.

Lemic said (via Marca):

“So far there is nothing clear about Modric’s future with Real Madrid. Next week things will be clearer for us,” he said.

“Real Madrid is Modric’s home and together we will decide what is best,” Lemic added.

The Croatian is currently on the last year of his deal with Los Blancos. A report from Spanish outlet Diario AS suggested that he was keen on continuing his stay at the Bernabeu and signing a one-year extension.

Despite being 38 years old, Modric has shown that he belongs at the top level of football. He has been impressive for Real Madrid this season, bagging two goals and eight assists in 43 games for the side.

However, the side have enough options in midfield even if the Croatian should depart. In his absence, the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Jude Bellingham, Fede Valverde and Dani Ceballos could all occupy positions in the center of the park.