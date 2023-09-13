"You'll surely have news in the coming days" - Deco confirms 2 Barcelona stars are 'on track' to sign contract extensions

Former Barcelona star and current sporting director Deco has confirmed that the club are working on offering new deals to Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde. The youngsters have been impressive in the early stages of the 2023-24 season and are set to be rewarded with new long-term contracts.

Deco has said that the two contract extensions are very close to being completed and are days away from becoming official. The former Portugal star said (via Barca Centre on X):

"The two renewals of Balde and Lamine Yamal are already on track. You will surely have news in the coming days."

Balde has less than one year remaining in his current Barcelona contract. The 19-year-old full-back has played three times in La Liga this season. The defender played a key role in the Blaugrana's league-winning campaign last season, bagging a goal and six assists in 33 games.

Yamal, meanwhile, is the newest star to come out of Barcelona's famous La Masia academy. The 16-year-old has exploded on the scene this season, assisting twice against Villarreal last month in a 4-3 win. Like Balde, Yamal is also contracted till 2024.

It's worth mentioning that Yamal made his Spain debut against Georgia on September 8. By scoring in the 7-1 win, he not only became Spain's debutant but also their youngest ever goalscorer.

The Blaugrana have always tended to offer their youngsters long-term contracts with a massive release clause. In 2021, they offered Pedri a five-year contract with a release clause of €1 billion. The same was the case with Gavi, when he penned a four-year contract last month.

Barcelona take on Real Betis in La Liga on Saturday

La Liga returns after the international break with Barcelona set to take on Real Betis at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Saturday (September 16). The Blaugrana will look to make it four straight wins in the league.

Xavi's side started the campaign with a goalless draw at Getafe before beating Cadiz, Villarreal and Osasuna to move to third in the standings with 10 points. Real Betis, meanwhile, are seventh in the points table, having picked up seven points from four games.