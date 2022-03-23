"You’ll throw him on big wages and that affects the dressing room" - Paul Parker explains why Manchester United shouldn't go for 28-year-old Serie A star

According to ESPN, Manchester United are among the clubs that are interested in signing Juventus forward Paulo Dybala in the summer transfer window. However, former Red Devils defender Paul Parker has revealed that he wouldn't sign the forward if it was up to him.

Dybala is expected to part ways with Juventus in the summer after spending seven years in Turin. His contract expires at the end of the season and he is likely to leave on a free transfer. The Argentine certainly won't be short of suitors, having established himself among Europe's finest attackers over the last couple of years.

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums



Paulo Dybala's brother confirms that he will leave Juventus this summer and has opened the door to play in Spain.

Parker believes the club that Dybala choice whether or not to join United will depend on the manager there. The former Manchester United defender told Oddsninja:

“Again, it’s all about the manager. He’s young in certain ways. He has threatened to become a great, but hasn’t really done it. He wants to play in that number 10 role, or on the right hand side. When you look at it, he doesn’t have a great pace.”

He added:

“It would be interesting to see what teams he could play in. Maybe only a few teams he could play in if he was coming to the Premier League. But he’s another player to whom I’m going to say ‘no I don’t think so’.”

JClub 🇮🇹 @blvckgianni Juventus Season Attacking Stats;

Most Goals: Dybala

Most Assists: Dybala

Most Big Chances Created: Dybala

Most Key Passes per game: Dybala

Most Dribbles per game: Dybala



It doesn’t matter how many games he misses, he is still our most important player. Resign Dybala. Juventus Season Attacking Stats;Most Goals: Dybala Most Assists: Dybala Most Big Chances Created: Dybala Most Key Passes per game: Dybala Most Dribbles per game: Dybala It doesn’t matter how many games he misses, he is still our most important player. Resign Dybala. https://t.co/bzOypTgojL

Parker warned that the Argentine's potential wages could disrupt things in the dressing room at Old Trafford. He explained:

“We talk about no fee to pay, but you’ll throw him on big wages and that affects the dressing room, because players now know what others are getting. Didn’t during my time. Players get a little bit bitter and precious about that. So I don’t think so. There’s a reason why Juventus has done what they have done for him to be in that position. That’s a worry.”

Who else could join Manchester United in the summer?

The attacker has reached the end of the road in Turin

Manchester United's priority will be to appoint a new manager ahead of the upcoming campaign. The likes of Erik Ten Hag, Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel have all been linked with the Red Devils in recent weeks.

Speaking of potential player transfers, the Premier League giants will look to make a couple of vital additions to their squad in the summer. According to Manchester Evening News, names like Ruben Neves, Declan Rice and Darwin Nunez have been linked with an Old Trafford switch in recent weeks.

Edited by Aditya Singh