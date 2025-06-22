"You have lost respect" - LaLiga club's fans deface star player's mural amid his transfer links to Barcelona 

LaLiga side Athletic Bilbao's fans have reportedly defaced youngster Nico Williams' mural ahead of his imminent move to Barcelona. The 22-year-old looks close to a switch to Camp Nou, which has seemingly infuriated Athletic Bilbao fans.

As reported by Barca Universal, Bilbao fans have defaced a mural of Nico Williams in Barakaldo, a municipality located in the Basque Country. The mural also featured his elder brother Inaki Williams and long-serving players like Iker Muniain and Oscar De Marcos.

It has been claimed that a group of fans erased Nico Williams' face from the image and also wrote a strong message next to it. The message read:

“Joan edo geratu, errespetua galdu duzu.” (Translation: “Go or stay. You have lost respect.”)

The mural reportedly went up in March 2024 following Athletic Bilbao's Copa del Rey final triumph, beating Mallorca on penalties. Nico Williams has been a fan favourite at the Estadio San Mames, having come through the club's youth ranks.

He has been an important player for Athletic Bilbao in the last few years, having made 167 appearances and contributed with 31 goals and 30 assists. He has also been a key player for Spain and helped them to win the Euro 2024 and finish runners-up in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25.

The winger was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona last summer but the Blaugrana could not afford his fee due to their financial struggles. They look resigned to trigger his €62 million release clause this summer.

Ralf Rangnick heaps praise on Barcelona superstar

Former Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has lauded Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal. At just 17 years of age, Yamal is already regarded as one of the best players in the world and Rangnick has hailed the youngster. In an interview with Diario SPORT, the Austria manager said, as quoted by Barca Universal:

"Every century, you have a player like that. At only 17 years old, with this maturity. If you see him play, it’s like he’s coming from a different planet. Unbelievable, an incredible player."

Yamal has already won four trophies with Barcelona, including two LaLiga titles and also played a key role in Spain's Euro 2024 win. Despite his age, he is one of the most important players for both club and country.

The youngster made 55 appearances across competitions for Hansi Flick's side last season. He scored 18 goals and produced 25 assists to help Barcelona win LaLiga, Copa del Rey and Supercopa de Espana.

