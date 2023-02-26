“You love to see it” – Arsenal duo receive special praise from fans after excellent link-up play during 1-0 win against Leicester 

Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli received special praise from Arsenal fans after they combined brilliantly in their team's 1-0 win against Leicester City earlier today (25 February).

The Belgium international, who arrived at the Emirates last month from Brighton & Hove Albion, was handed just his second league start for his new club. He thought he had put his team 1-0 ahead before the half-hour mark with a beautifully hit long-range shot.

However, VAR ruled out the goal due to a foul from the Gunners inside the box. Trossard, nevertheless, made his presence count early in the second half when he assisted Martinelli.

The Belgian forward showed some neat footwork down the left-hand side and played a neat ball to put the Brazil international through on goal. Martinelli made no mistake and scored the only goal of the game.

Trossard's inclusion in the starting XI came at the expense of Eddie Nketiah. In Gabriel Jesus' absence, the English striker scored four goals in Arsenal's first five league games after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

However, he hasn't scored in his last five Premier League appearances for the Gunners. Some fans noted that Trossard's link-up play with Martinelli had more finesse and replicated the connection the latter shared with Jesus on the pitch.

Nketiah is an out-and-out goal-scorer who isn't the neatest dribbler out there. Trossard, in comparison, seems to be a player who can create as well as score chances in the final third.

His close control and dribbling ability also make him a handful for opposition defenders. Here are some of the best reactions from Arsenal fans after they witnessed Martinelli and Trossard fire their team to an important league win:

Brooklyn Gunner (aka James) @brooklyngunner Those endings are never fun. But we won. Yay.



Really liked the combo of Martinelli and Trossard up front. The left side looked the better side for the first time in a long time. Those endings are never fun. But we won. Yay. Really liked the combo of Martinelli and Trossard up front. The left side looked the better side for the first time in a long time.

Kaya Kaynak @kayakaynak97 Martinelli and Trossard now swapping around. You love to see it Martinelli and Trossard now swapping around. You love to see it

Superwhitepill @domonju Trossard and Martinelli linked up really well. Wish we had taken more shots though. A bit hesitant in the final third. Trossard and Martinelli linked up really well. Wish we had taken more shots though. A bit hesitant in the final third.

RohanJivan @RjArsenalBlog Said last week post Villa that Trossard touchline isn’t the way, goes against his biggest strengths. Stylistically given the current dynamics, up top is his best role. He and Martinelli are at their best with space to roam. They are movers. Some lovely moments between the two. Said last week post Villa that Trossard touchline isn’t the way, goes against his biggest strengths. Stylistically given the current dynamics, up top is his best role. He and Martinelli are at their best with space to roam. They are movers. Some lovely moments between the two.

Simon Collings @sr_collings Martinelli and Trossard have swapped positions a few times already. Feels a bit more like when Jesus plays. More fluidity for Martinelli. Martinelli and Trossard have swapped positions a few times already. Feels a bit more like when Jesus plays. More fluidity for Martinelli.

sm @TacticoModerno Trossard can do a much better job of recreating the dynamics Jesus had with Martinelli.



As good as Nketiah has been (and he's been excellent), he doesn't combine as effectively with Martinelli, which limits Martinelli's fluidity & changes Arsenal's entire left side dynamics. Trossard can do a much better job of recreating the dynamics Jesus had with Martinelli.As good as Nketiah has been (and he's been excellent), he doesn't combine as effectively with Martinelli, which limits Martinelli's fluidity & changes Arsenal's entire left side dynamics.

Kraig @___Kraig___ Lovely play from Martinelli and Trossard. Exactly the sort of fluid movement you don’t get from having Eddie up top. Lovely play from Martinelli and Trossard. Exactly the sort of fluid movement you don’t get from having Eddie up top.

Arsenal star urges teammates to treat every game like a final this season

Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli helped his team temporarily increase their lead at the top of the league table to five points.

Even if Manchester City shave the gap down to two points by beating Nottingham Forest today (25 February), Arsenal will still have a game in hand. The north London giants are closer than ever to winning their first league title since 2004.

Martinelli has urged his teammates to treat every remaining game this season like it is a final. Speaking after the win at the King Power Stadium, the 21-year-old said (h/t @FootballDaily):

"I think we need to go into every single game thinking it’s a final."

Manager Mikel Arteta could still guide the Gunners to an actual final this season. They are set to face Sporting CP in a two-legged UEFA Europa League round-of-16 tie in March.

