“You made me live a dream I wouldn’t even have dared to imagine” - Ivan Rakitic beautifully sums up Barcelona stint in retirement message

Former Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic paid homage to his time at the club with a heartfelt message as he announced his retirement. The former Croatia international has decided to end his professional football career at the age of 37 following a brief stint in his home country.

In his retuirement announcement shared via Instagram, Rakitic thanked Barcelona for the opportunity he got to represent the club. He expressed his gratitude at the chance he got to play alongside the best at the club and lift trophies.

“Then came Barca. You made me live a dream I wouldn’t even have dared to imagine. I played alongside the best, lifted trophies and lived magical nights at Camp Nou. You gave me the privilege of becoming part of your history.”

Ivan Rakitic signed for Barcelona in 2014 and spent six years at the club, playing alongside the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar, Xavi, Andres Iniesta, and Luis Suarez. He won every trophy on offer in his time with La Blaugrana, including the treble in his debut season, even scoring in the UEFA Champions League final against Juventus. He made 310 appearances for the Spanish giants before securing a return to Sevilla.

Born and brought up in Switzerland, Rakitic desired to represent a Croatian club before the end of his career, and this pushed him to join Hajduk Split in the summer of 2024. He completed the 2024-25 season with the side in Croatia's top-flight before deciding to call time on his illustrious career.

Barcelona set to complete deal for winger after Williams rejection: Reports

Barcelona are closing in on a deal for winger Roony Bardghji as their newest addition after failing to sign Nico Williams, as per Fabrizio Romano. The Spanish giants were left disappointed as priority target Williams penned a new deal with Athletic Club when it seemed like they would sign him this summer.

Romano has revealed that Hansi Flick's side are now progressing in their deal for Swedish teenager Bardghji after a €2 million fee was agreed. The young winger has undergone the first part of his medicals with the club ahead of completing his transfer.

Once the deal is completed, Flick will take the FC Copenhagen forward with the rest of his squad for pre-season, during which his suitability to their style will be assessed. The 19-year-old will get a chance to challenge for a place in the squad as backup to Lamine Yamal on the right flank.

