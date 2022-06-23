“You make them feel welcome, and then you fight and compete” – Arsenal star vows to ‘relish the challenge’ as Gunners aim to strengthen squad by signing key targets

Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah has vowed to enjoy the challenge offered by Gabriel Jesus if the club completes his purchase.

The Gunners are looking to bolster their frontline by signing the Manchester City forward, with a £50m deal reportedly being close to completion. They also signed Fabio Vieira from Porto, intensifying the competition in attack.

However, Nketiah is unfazed by the prospect of competing for a starting shirt. He spoke to the Daily Telegraph about his ambitions and highlighted his desire to keep improving to help the team.

“Every team needs a squad to compete. The club is always looking for ways to strengthen. They have extended my deal and they have done so for a reason. Whoever comes in, you relish the challenge. You make them feel welcome, and then you fight and compete.

“That is just my mentality, my personality. I know I am not the finished article, and I don’t need to be the finished article right now. I have time to improve and to make mistakes.

"But I do have belief in myself that if I am given a run, and I play the games, I can deliver. I know I still have so much more to give and so much more to do.”

The 23-year-old recently signed a contract extension with the Gunners following a strong end to last season. He was handed the number 14 shirt, having committed to Arsenal until 2027.

Nketiah joined the Arsenal academy in 2015 after spending seven years at Chelsea. He made his first team debut for the Gunners two years later but has struggled to nail down a regular berth.

A strong finish to last season saw him score five goals in the final seven league games. This might have played a part in convincing the club to extend his stay at the club rather than let him leave for nothing at the expiration of his contract in June.

Arsenal's interest in Gabriel Jesus highlights the club's ambtition to compete next season

Arsenal had a disappointing end to their last campaign. They missed out on the top four for the sixth consecutive season.

However, the players were praised for their determination despite having been written off at the start of the season.

The club will be keen to get back on track domestically and their transfer activity this summer will determine their ability to compete.

Links with Gabriel Jesus are a positive sign for the Gunners. The Brazil international is a serial winner, having played a role in Manchester City's dominance in the last five years.

He is also a proven goalscorer and could benefit from guaranteed increased playing time if he makes the move to the Emirates.

