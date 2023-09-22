“You make too many individual errors” – Manchester United star slammed on podcast after poor display

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has been slammed on the DR Sports podcast following his error in the Red Devils' 4-3 defeat to Bayern Munich on Wednesday (September 20).

The Cameroon international was at fault for Leroy Sane's opener, as he failed to stop a seemingly straightforward attempt from just outside the box.

After the Germany international's goal, Bayern Munich added another through Serge Gnabry in the 32nd minute of the first half. Erik ten Hag's side scored thrice in the second half through Rasmus Hojlund (49') and Casemiro (88' and 90+5') but conceded twice - Harry Kane (53') and Mathys Tel (90+2').

Addressing Onana's error on DR Sports' YouTube channel, one panellist said:

"People were talking like Onana was 100% the guy. It was definitely going to improve us, and in certain elements, he will improve his, of course, kicking and all that, kinda commanding of the box.

"But I said at the time, and I'll say it again, the first job as a keeper is to stop the ball go in the back of the net. And I don't know if Onana's that guy. Your kicking is great, but you make too many individual errors."

The former Inter Milan goalkeeper has been under pressure for his shot-stopping abilities since arriving at Old Trafford for an initial fee of £43.8 million this summer. Many believed that the 27-year-old was at fault for letting in Declan Rice's winner in the Manchester outfit's 3-1 loss to Arsenal on September 3.

"Because of me we didn't win the game" - Andre Onana makes admission about error in Manchester United loss

Andre Onana for Manchester United (via Getty Images)

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana later admitted to his error in the Red Devils' UEFA Champions League defeat against Bayern Munich.

Following the keeper's error in the first half, Erik ten Hag's side failed to level the scoreline throughout the entirety of the tie. Shouldering responsibility for the loss, Onana said (via Goal):

"I'm the one who let the team down. The team were good, I think because of me we didn't win the game. This is the life of a goalkeeper. It was the key point. I have to learn from it, be strong, move on.

"To be honest my start in Manchester is not how I want. This was probably my worst game. It's tough, it's a tough time."

From his first six appearances, Onana has let in 14 goals across all competitions, managing just one clean sheet. He will be hoping for a better performance in Manchester United's next Premier League match against Burnley on Saturday (September 23).