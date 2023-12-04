"You may as well go down the leagues" - Roy Keane launches astonishing attack on Manchester United star after 1-0 Newcastle defeat

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has launched a fierce attack on striker Anthony Martial, suggesting he is better off playing in a lower division. His comments came a day after the Red Devils were convincingly beaten 1-0 by Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Saturday, December 2.

Erik ten Hag's side were put in the blender by the Magpies as Anthony Gordon's 55th-minute goal was enough to seal all three points for the home side. The scoreline did little to paint the full picture as Newcastle had 59% possession and 22 shots in total compared to Manchester United's 41% possession and eight shots.

While nearly the full squad struggled to get anything going on the pitch, Keane singled out Martial for his poor performance. He told Sky Sports (via METRO):

"We mention Martial… we forgive Martial because he scores a goal every 14 years. But let me tell you when at Newcastle under pressure, we get that ball into you, you better get hold of that ball to get us up the pitch and a bit of breathing space."

He added:

"He’s touching balls off and gives the ball away cheaply. You may as well go down the leagues. Man United have been trying to get rid of him a few years ago. You judge Man United on what they do in the big matches. If you can’t deal with that, maybe you’re not a Man United player."

During his 61 minutes on the pitch, he completed just nine out of 13 passes with an accuracy of 69%. He also had zero shots on goal, created zero chances, and lost six duels.

The Manchester United forward has struggled with injuries and form this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists in 18 appearances across all competitions.

Who do Manchester United face next?

Manchester United will be eager to bounce back to winning ways after a tough loss at Newcastle on Saturday. They will next be back in action against Chelsea in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Wednesday, December 6.

The Red Devils have had a mixed season in the Premier League, having won eight games and lost six. They are currently seventh with 24 points from 14 games, nine points behind leaders Arsenal. However, they are five points ahead of 10th-placed Chelsea.

Manchester United have struggled to reach the highs of last season in the current campaign. In addition to their poor style of play, they have already been knocked out of the EFL Cup.

To make things worse, they are at the bottom of their group in the UEFA Champions League and could fail to even make the Europa League if they lose to Bayern Munich on December 12.