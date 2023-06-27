“You had your moment to sign him and you didn’t take it” – Jamie O’Hara makes bold claim on Arsenal target rejecting Emirates move

Football pundit and former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O'Hara believes Declan Rice will choose to join Manchester City over Arsenal this summer.

Rice has been linked with a move away from West Ham United for a few months now. He has repeatedly been linked with the Gunners, with reports suggesting that the north London giants have already had two bids turned down by the Hammers.

Manchester City have held an interest in the player for some time and have now entered the race. With the Citizens in the fold, O'Hara believes Mikel Arteta's side will miss out on Rice.

The former midfielder, who was part of the last Tottenham team to win a major trophy (2007-08 Carabao Cup), said on talkSPORT (as quoted by HITC):

“What do you mean prove himself at Arsenal? He is already proven for England.

“I will be really honest. I don’t want to get your (speaking to an Arsenal fan) spirits down here. But if Man City get a deal agreed and Arsenal get a deal agreed, then there is only one club he is going to, and that’s Manchester City. He isn’t signing for Arsenal. You had your moment to sign him and you didn’t take it.”

O'Hara concluded by responding to claims that Rice could prefer to stay in London:

“You think (Rice) cares about a project? Jack Grealish left Aston Villa. He won four trophies in two seasons. He doesn’t care. Declan Rice can go there, win the Premier League and the Champions League.

“He won’t sign for Arsenal. I am just being honest. ‘Oh, he wants to stay in London.’ He isn’t going to stay on the moon, he’s going to Manchester.”

The Athletic's David Ornstein reported on Monday, June 26, that City had sent West Ham a first formal offer of £80 million plus £10 million in add-ons for Rice. Prior to their bid, the Hammers had rejected a second offer from the Gunners worth £75 million plus £15 million in add-ons.

Arsenal and Manchester City target Declan Rice enjoyed an excellent 2022-23 season

Declan Rice was one of West Ham United's standout performers in the 2022-23 season. Wearing the captain's armband, the Englishman, 24, helped his side stave off relegation and eventually finish 14th in the Premier League standings.

Rice played in 37 of their 38 league games, recording four goals and two assists. He averaged 1.0 key passes, 1.5 clearances, 1.7 interceptions, 2.1 tackles, 0.9 successful dribbles and 4.4 duels won per match, while completing 88% of his passes.

West Ham's biggest achievement of the season, however, was lifting the UEFA Europa Conference League title without tasting a single defeat (12 wins, one draw). Rice was crucial here as well, playing 11 matches and contributing a goal and an assist.

The midfielder averaged 0.5 key passes, 0.6 interceptions, 1.4 clearances, 1.7 tackles, 0.9 successful dribbles and 3.5 total duels won per game. He also completed 91% of his attempted passes.

