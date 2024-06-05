"You have to move him on" - Pundit urges Arsenal to sell 24-year-old star this summer

Italian journalist Gabriele Marcotti has advised Arsenal to offload Nuno Tavares this summer. The pundit believes the Gunners can receive around £5 million to £8 million for the defender if they sell him this window.

The club signed Tavares from Benfica in 2021 for a reported £8 million fee. His career at the Emirates certainly has not gone as planned, having registered just 28 appearances.

Tavares enjoyed that game time during the 2021-22 campaign and subsequently was sent on a season-long loan to Marseille. The Portugal international had a disappointing loan spell at Nottingham Forest last season, making just 12 appearances.

Marcotti insists that it's time for Arsenal to part ways with the player, who's entering the final 12 months of his contract with the club this summer. The pundit said on ESPN (as quoted by HITC):

“Loan players, we have two fullbacks on loan [Tierney and Nuno Tavares]. Tavares is 24. His deal expires in 2025. He was on loan at Nottingham Forest. He had a really good year, where he played a lot for Marseille, the year before and, at Forest, he was slowed down by injuries."

He added:

"I don’t think he had much of an impact. You are obviously aren’t going to extend him. You have to move him on. I think you can maybe get £5-8 million. Something like that. Given that he is still young.”

It has been reported that the Gunners are prepared to sell Tavares this summer amid interest from Lazio.

Arsenal could sell another 24-year-old defender on one condition this summer - Reports

While Marcotti wants to see Tavares leave the Emirates this summer, Arsenal could be looking to sell another defender this summer. According to reports, the Gunners are considering offloading Jakub Kiwior.

The Polish defender signed for the Gunners from Spezia Calcio in January 2023. He struggled to break into the starting XI last season, with nine of his 20 Premier League appearances coming off the bench.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano now claims that the Gunners could sell Kiwior this window, but only for a sufficient bid. The journalist also reported that AC Milan are once again linked with the Poland international.

He said (via TBR Football):

“Jakub Kiwior to AC Milan stories are also back again. The Polish defender has always been appreciated by AC Milan, as he was on their list also in January, but at the moment Milan have not approached Arsenal yet."

"They have different priorities including a new right-back and a new striker. For the centre-back, we will see later in the window. Arsenal could sell Kiwior this summer, but only for an important proposal.”

Kiwior, primarily a centre-back, has also played as a left-back for Arsenal, making 38 overall appearances for the club.