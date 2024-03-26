Arsenal ready to part ways with 24-year-old star in the summer - Reports

Arsenal could reportedly part ways with left-back Nuno Tavares at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old Portuguese - who arrived from Benfica in the summer of 2021 - is on loan at Nottingham Forest, where he has played 11 games across competitions this season, including seven in the Premier League.

Despite Kieran Tierney spending time on the sidelines due to injury, Tavares doesn't seem to have a future at the Emirates. He reportedly had disciplinary issues in his loan stint at Marseille last season despite scoring six times.

With a plethora of options (both makeshift and specialist) at left-back, Tavares was sent off on another loan spell last summer. As per Sports Mole (as per Football London), the Gunners could consider selling him at the end of the season.

Nottingham reportedly have an option to buy the left-back for £12 million but are unlikely to exercise the option due to their financial woes. But he's unlikely to be reintegrated into the Gunners' squad this summer, with Lazio reportedly interested to sign him permanently.

Overall, Tavares has a goal and two assists in 28 games across competitions for the Gunners, including a goal and an assist in 22 outings in the Premier League.

What's next for Arsenal?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal are having a superb season, leading the Premier League after 28 games as they seek their first league title in two decades. They led the standings for a record 248 days last season before finishing behind Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta's side fell early in both domestic cups but have fared well on their UEFA Champions League return. After winning their group, the Gunners saw off FC Porto on penalties to reach the quarterfinals for the first time in 14 years, where they face Bayern Munich.

Before that, though, they take on Manchester City away in a blockbuster Premier League showdown at the Etihad on Sunday (March 31). The Gunners - who won the reverse fixture 1-0 at the Emirates - will be keen to compete the double.