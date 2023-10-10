"You must listen to yourself and say stop at the right time" - Ex-Chelsea and Real Madrid star Eden Hazard announces retirement

Former Real Madrid and Chelsea star Eden Hazard has announced his retirement from professional football with an emotional post on his Instagram account on Tuesday (October 10).

Hazard has called time on his 15-year career at the age of just 32. The Belgian became a superstar in the football world for the likes of Madrid, the Blues, and LOSC Lille. He has posted a collection of images on Instagram with the caption:

"You must listen to yourself and say stop at the right time. After 16 years and more than 700 matches played, I have decided to end my career as a professional footballer. I was able to realise my dream, I have played and had fun on many pitches around the world."

The former Belgium captain's meteoric rise came at Chelsea in the Premier League. He bagged 110 goals and 92 assists in 352 games across competitions and many argue that he's one of, if not, the greatest players to have graced Stamford Bridge.

The 126-cap Belgian continued by thanking his former clubs and the Belgium national team:

"During my career I was lucky to meet great managers, coaches and teammates - thank you to everyone for these great times, I will miss you all. I also want to thank the clubs I have played for: LOSC, Chelsea and Real Madrid; and thank the RBFA for my Belgian Selection. A special thank you to my family, my friends, my advisors and the people who have been close to me in good times and bad."

Hazard closed off by thanking the fans and suggesting he will now be concentrating on his family post-retirement:

"Finally, a huge thank you to you, my fans, who have followed me for all these years and for your encouragement everywhere I have played. Now is the time to enjoy my loved ones and have new experiences. See you off the field soon my friends."

The legendary Belgian will go down as a hero at Chelsea following seven successful seasons at Stamford Bridge. He won two Premier League titles, two Europa Leagues, the FA Cup, and the League Cup. He was named the PFA Player of the Year in 2015.

Chelsea legend Geremi proclaimed Hazard a God at Stamford Bridge

The iconic Belgian was a massive hit with the Premier League giants.

Former Blues midfielder Geremi reckons Hazard was almost a God during his seven years at Chelsea. He wouldn't have taken up Madrid's offer to join them in 2019 for a club record €115 million if he were his agent. He said last year (via GOAL):

"Eden Hazard at Chelsea was brilliant, fantastic. For me, if I was his agent at the time when Real Madrid came to sign him, I would not have accepted. He was almost like a God at Chelsea."

The Belgian hero was unable to replicate his stunning performances with the Blues while at the Santiago Bernabeu. A mix of injury issues and a lack of form plagued his four years with Los Blancos. He managed just 76 appearances in that time, scoring seven goals and providing 12 assists.

Hazard won the UEFA Champions League, two La Liga titles, the Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup while with Madrid.