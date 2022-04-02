"You need to act a bit differently" - Ajax star suggests Erik ten Hag may find the dressing room different at Manchester United

With manager Erik ten Hag considering a move to Manchester United, Ajax striker Sebastian Haller has sounded a bit of a warning to his head coach.

Haller, who is enjoying life at Ajax, has reminded the Dutch tactician that the demands in the Manchester United dressing room will be different from what he is used to. Speaking to CNN (via Metro), the Ivorian striker said:

"He’s clever, he knows his strengths but also his weaknesses. I think he’s trying to become better every day, so of course, he’s trying to be there for the players… trying to keep everyone involved in the team."

"But I want to say that every dressing room is different, every team is different, so you need to act a bit differently. It depends on the dressing room you have so maybe his quality today can be a weakness somewhere else. So let’s see how he does."

The Ajax boss is widely seen as the favorite to land the managerial post at Old Trafford, with the Dutchman reportedly set to be announced by the club before the season ends.

Ten Hag has had a fruitful spell at Ajax since his appointment and the star manager looks set to try his hand out at a bigger club. The Dutchman will hope he can have similar success at Manchester United. He will aim to rebuild the Red Devils into a team with continental and domestic ambitions.

Manchester United's approach has been turned down by Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann: Reports

According to Miguel Delaney and the Independent (via Express), Julian Nagelsmann of Bayern Munich has refused the permanent manager position at Old Trafford. The Red Devils will have to continue their search for a manager, as current interim boss Ralf Rangnick will relinquish the post at the end of the season.

Nagelsmann has been impressive in Germany, having succeeded with Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig in recent years before his move to the Allianz Arena. At just 34 years of age, the German tactician has emerged as one of the best and brightest managers in the game.

It is understandable that the higher-ups at Old Trafford would approach such a young, highly decorated manager. However, they have been 'informed in no uncertain terms that the answer is no'.

Nagelsmann's work with the Bavarians has already put him on one of the biggest stages in world football and he does not have any reason to leave Bayern.

