“You need to have big balls” – Dimitar Berbatov lavishes praise on what Real Madrid star did during 4-3 defeat to Manchester City

Dimitar Berbatov has heaped praise on Real Madrid star Karim Benzema for scoring his penalty against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League with a panenka shot.

Pep Guardiola's side earned a 4-3 victory over Los Blancos in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie on Tuesday. The Citizens have thus placed one foot in the final of the competition.

Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva found the back of the net for Manchester City. Meanwhile, a goal from Vinicius Jr. and a brace from Benzema have ensured that Real Madrid stay in the tie.

One of the key moments of the match came when Benzema scored his second goal of the night from the spot. The Frenchman showed immense composure to find the back of the net with a panenka shot 82 minutes into the game.

Reflecting on the goal, Berbatov claimed that one needs to have 'big balls' to pull that off. The former Manchester United striker was also impressed with how Benzema did not falter despite missing two penalties in his previous match. He wrote in his Betfair column:

"It was great to see Karim Benzema continue his great run of form in the game at the Etihad. When you are full of confidence and you play good football, it doesn't matter if you missed two penalties in the previous game, you still know that you are good enough to do what you want to do on the pitch."

"You can have a couple of setbacks, like he did in the previous game, but as long as you play good football and things happen for you and you believe in yourself then things work out. Of course, you need to have big balls to do a Panenka on a stage like this, it's great self-belief, either you're going to look stupid or you score."

Benzema missed two penalties in Real Madrid's 3-1 win against Osasuna in La Liga last weekend. Carlo Ancelotti's side received two spotkicks within the space of seven minutes in the second half, but the 34-year-old failed to convert both of them.

Real Madrid and Manchester City meet again at the Bernabeu on Wednesday

Real Madrid and Manchester City are scheduled to lock horns in the second leg of their Champions League tie at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday. It remains to be seen who will emerge victorious in the clash.

The Citizens will look to defend their one-goal lead in Madrid. Meanwhile, Ancelotti and Co will be determined to turn things around on home turf.

It is worth noting that both the clubs are in league action today. Los Blancos take on RCD Espanyol, while Manchester City face Leeds United at Elland Road.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer