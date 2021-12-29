"You need to change sometimes" - Eric Bailly says Manchester United players have stopped eating dessert after Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has confirmed that players have stopped eating dessert in the Carrington canteen following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo is one of the fittest footballers in the world and has a reputation for making his teammates follow his strict regimen.

Ronaldo, who re-joined Manchester United in the summer transfer window, has been leading the club by example this season. The 36-year-old has taken part in almost every game this season, rarely looking out of breath. Under Ralf Rangnick, he has also pressed harder than most of his teammates, once again proving that age is only a number for him.

Following Ronaldo’s arrival, there were reports of certain dietary changes. Several sources claimed that the players had stopped eating dessert after their meals and were trying to lead a fitter life.

After months of radio silence, Bailly has come out to confirm the speculation.

Speaking to Poet & Vuj, the Manchester United centre-back attested that none of his teammates eat dessert right now. He believes everyone should take a look at Ronaldo and start taking care of their physical health. He said:

"No, we've stopped [eating dessert]. All the players stopped because it's good, you need to change sometimes. Ronaldo has been the best for a long time, why? Your body, you need to take care of it."

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 13 goals for Manchester United this season and is currently their leading scorer in all competitions. He is expected to feature in Manchester United’s final game of the season, against Burnley, on Thursday night.

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has offered himself to Barcelona: Reports

Before you have a fit reading the title, we’d like to assure you that this hilarious story was published by Mundo Deportivo as a prank. Spain celebrates a day of pranks - like April Fool’s Day - on December 28th, and the report was MD’s attempt at mindless humor.

As per the newspaper, Ronaldo is unhappy at Manchester United and has asked Gerard Pique to talk to Barcelona boss Xavi about a possible transfer. The report also stated that Jorge Mendes is already discussing terms with Barcelona president Joan Laporta.

Edited by Samya Majumdar