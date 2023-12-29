"You need a different option now" – Owen Hargreaves suggests 2 signings Arsenal must complete after loss to West Ham United

Ex-Manchester United star Owen Hargreaves has insisted that Arsenal require two more signings after a 2-0 loss against West Ham United.

The Gunners failed to find the back of the opposition net from 30 shots in the latest league defeat to West Ham this Thursday (December 28).

Gabriel Jesus, who is his team's starting striker now, registered three shots without scoring against the Hammers. The 26-year-old missed a big headed chance in the 66th minute of the match in front of his fans.

Opining on the Brazilian attacker's recent performance against David Moyes' side, Hargreaves told Premier League Productions (h/t Metro):

"That last chance from Jesus, and I love him, he just has to score. I just think he just has to head it back the other way and I think it's a pretty easy finish for a guy like [Erling] Haaland or [Robert] Lewandowski. I just think when Arteta can look at that game, 74% possession, 30 shots, they did more than enough."

Urging Arsenal to add a target man to their squad, Hargreaves added:

"But looking at that, I think you need a different option now, just a bigger guy who when a team sits in, you can cross in and he can go and head it. Their biggest chances came from headers, you can't have everybody that’s 5'9", 5'10". Sometimes you need a focal point up there. They missed [Kai] Havertz, he would've been in there in the box getting on the end of some of those headers."

Hargreaves also stated that the Gunners need a new left-back, saying:

"I actually thought Declan [Rice] played really well. He's barely put a foot wrong in an Arsenal shirt, if anything they need more people like Declan with that mentality to keep pushing. They've got a lot of brilliant football players, but they probably just need another one or two, a centre-forward and a left-back."

Arsenal keen to rope in left-footed defender

According to The Athletic, Arsenal are interested in signing Ajax centre-back Jorrel Hato in the future. They believe that the star could quickly settle into Mikel Arteta's system due to Ajax's similar footballing style.

However, Arsenal are expected to look elsewhere as they are aiming to snap up a more experienced defender in the short-term. They are also monitoring Matthijs de Ligt and Nico Schlotterbeck as potential targets.

Hato, who is adept at operating as a left-back if needed, has cemented himself as a regular starter at Ajax this campaign. The 17-year-old has recorded one goal and two assists in 40 matches for his boyhood club.