"You do need external help at times" - Gary Neville urges Manchester United star to follow in his footsteps and consult psychologist amid poor run of form

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville has advised England defender Harry Maguire to seek a psychologist to help him regain his confidence and form on the pitch.

Maguire, 29, has recently been criticised for his defensive errors and below-par performances at both club and country levels. Despite being the club captain, he has found himself warming the bench for the Red Devils under the helm of new head coach Erik ten Hag.

A strong tackler and aerially dominant defender, Maguire has made just five appearances for Manchester United this season. Since the arrival of Lisandro Martinez from Ajax earlier this summer, the former Leicester City man's stature at the club has witnessed a downfall.

Lost vs Liverpool Harry Maguire's last 10 starts for club and country:🤝 Drew vs GermanyLost vs ItalyLost vs Real SociedadLost vs BrentfordLost vs Brighton🤝 Drew vs Italy🤝 Drew vs GermanyLost to HungaryLost vs Crystal PalaceLost vs Liverpool 😵 Harry Maguire's last 10 starts for club and country:🤝 Drew vs Germany❌ Lost vs Italy❌ Lost vs Real Sociedad❌ Lost vs Brentford❌ Lost vs Brighton🤝 Drew vs Italy🤝 Drew vs Germany❌ Lost to Hungary❌ Lost vs Crystal Palace❌ Lost vs Liverpool https://t.co/HmVxMoGKNN

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live (via Daily Mail), Neville claimed that Maguire will surely benefit from professional help. He said:

"I've been there myself. I gave away two really bad goals against Vasco de Gama in a World Club Championships in early 2000s, then six months later went onto have a horrible tournament for England in Belgium and Holland. My pain lasted for about eight months in football terms. I was poor, lost my confidence, didn't want the ball and didn't show for things."

He continued:

"When I lost my confidence, I went and saw a psychologist to help me through those moments. I would suggest he does what I did. I did go and see my doctor at Manchester United. I did go and get a psychologist and get help. You do need external help at times."

Nville admitted that while it is a tough period for Maguire, he needs to keep working hard and get over this time. He said:

"Harry is going through a difficult moment. But he's a good solid character, he's got a good family and people around him who will try and help him. It's a tough period for Harry, there's no getting away from that. But there’s nothing you can do other than show up, try your best and not give in."

Overall, he has netted seven times and contributed five assists in 149 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils.

Manchester United are currently fifth in the 2022-23 Premier League standings with 12 points from six games. The Red Devils will next face city rivals Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday (October 2).

Manchester United set to trigger option to extend Marcus Rashford's contract

According to the Express, Manchester United are prepared to trigger a 12-month extension in in-form forward Marcus Rashford's contract.

Rashford, 24, is in the final year of his contract at Old Trafford. He has registered 96 goals and 60 assists in 309 matches across all competitions for the Red Devils, lifting four trophies in the process.

