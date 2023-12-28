“You need to fight” - Mauricio Pochettino calls out 2 Chelsea stars after 2-1 Crystal Palace win

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has told defender Levi Colwill and winger Noni Madueke that he wishes to see more fight from the pair following the Blues' latest result.

The West Londoners secured a late winner to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in the Premier League on Wednesday (December 27). Mykhailo Mudryk opened the scoring 13 minutes into the clash, a strike which was canceled out by Michael Olise before the break (45+1').

In a second half that saw both sides spurn chances, Chelsea nudged ahead through Noni Madueke's penalty in the 89th minute. Madueke replaced Christopher Nkunku in the 71st minute and marked his first Premier League goal of the season from eight appearances.

On the night, he completed one out of three attempted dribbles, won four of his eight ground duels and lost possession four times. Meanwhile, Colwill started the match and registered an 85% passing accuracy, won just two of his six ground duels, and lost possession on four occasions.

Calling for more from the duo, Pochettino said post-match (via Express):

"I was talking to Madueke and Colwill and we need to realise that we are Chelsea and have a great history. The pressure is to win. We have nice players. But you need to fight."

He added:

"We play Palace and you need to fight. Sometimes we miss a little bit this characteristic. A team is always up and down, but we need to realize the Premier League is a step up. We need an impact from the bench to go and fight."

Colwill has made 18 top-flight appearances this season, out of which he's started 16, bagging a goal and an assist.

Where do Chelsea stand in the Premier League and who do they face after Crystal Palace win?

Mauricio Pochettino (via Getty Images)

Chelsea defeated Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge after managing fewer attempts (nine and 13) and shots on target (four and five) compared to the Eagles.

However, Mauricio Pochettino's side managed to get the job done and now sit 10th in the standings with 25 points. They remain 12 points adrift of Manchester City who are fourth.

Up next for the Blues is a tricky test at Luton Town before the new year (December 30). Although the Hatters are 18th in the standings, they've given top sides a run for their money at Kenilworth Road.

Both Arsenal (4-3) and Manchester City (2-1) scraped narrow wins, while Liverpool dropped two points at this venue (1-1).