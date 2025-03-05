"You need to get a seasoned European striker" - Tim Howard believes Manchester United will improve if they sign £65m rated forward

Former Everton goalkeeper Tom Howard is of the opinion that Manchester United will improve if they sign Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane. This view has come amid the Red Devils' search for a new No. 9, with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee failing to fire this campaign.

Kane could be the answer to these issues, with the former Tottenham Hotspur star contracted at the Allianz Arena until the summer of 2027. It is believed that the England international has a £65 million release clause in his contract, which is set to come into effect in the near future.

The Manchester outfit are said to be aware of the situation. Keeping this in mind, Howard told beIN Sports (via The Boot Room):

“In his tactical formation wing-backs are the catalyst, and I think you need to get a seasoned European striker."

He added:

“If you get Harry Kane, that is a massive step to achieving the things you want to achieve at the top end of the Premier League. Harry Kane is every bit of a world-class striker."

“I think if we turn up at the first day of next season and Kane is in a United shirt they’re well on their way, yes.”

Kane was prolific when he was in the Premier League with Spurs, netting 280 goals in 435 appearances across competitions. He's also continued to fire for Bayern Munich, having scored 29 goals and 10 assists in 33 appearances this campaign.

Ex-Manchester United star says Red Devils missed a trick by not signing Harry Kane in 2023

Harry Kane

Manchester United may have made a mistake in choosing not to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur in 2023. The Red Devils were linked with the England international but brought in Rasmus Hojlund instead.

Eventually, Kane was bought by Bayern Munich for a reported fee of €95 million. Claiming that Manchester United should've signed Kane at the time, Gary Pallister told Casino Apps (via GOAL):

“I think they definitely missed a trick not signing Harry Kane a season-and-a-half ago. We knew he was a proven goalscorer in the Premier League and with what they have been wasting of late, he would have been an absolute guarantee of scoring goals.”

Hojlund has struggled since coming to Old Trafford, and his form has seemingly spilled into the 2024/25 season. He's made 22 appearances in the Premier League and has netted just two goals.

