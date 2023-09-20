"You do not need to give him a lot of instructions" - Xavi opens up on managing new Barcelona signing

Xavi Hernandez has opened up on how easy it is to manage Barcelona's new signing Ilkay Gundogan.

The German superstar has always seemed to be in the headlines for the right reasons and spent seven wildly successful years under Pep Guardiola. In fact, he was the Spaniard's first signing at the Etihad and the two went on to win 14 trophies together.

Gundogan was also Manchester City's captain last season when they became only the second English team in history to win the treble. The Cityzens, like Barca, put focus on possession-based football — something the 32-year-old excelled at given his immaculate passing range and ability.

Gundogan grabbed an assist as his team ran out 5-0 winners in their opening UEFA Champions League group-stage match against Royal Antwerp on Tuesday (19 September). After the game, Xavi praised the former Borussia Dortmund star and told BarcaTV+ (h/t BarcaUniversal):

"Gundogan is a great player. You do not need to give him a lot of instructions. He knows how to play easily and without complexity."

The German national team captain played the full 90 minutes against the Belgian side, completing 100 of his 106 attempted passes. He also created four goal-scoring chances for his teammates and made seven recoveries for his team.

So far, Gundogan has featured in all six games across competitions for Barcelona this season, laying out three assists. He penned a two-year deal at the Spotify Camp Nou this summer with an option for another season.

Xavi Hernandez makes big claim about Barcelona's latest wins

Xavi Hernandez has stated that Barcelona's last two wins across competitions have been his 'best games as a coach'.

The Catalan giants dispatched Real Betis 5-0 in La Liga on 16 September before beating Royal Antwerp by the same scoreline. Barca kept 70% of the ball against the Belgian side and managed 65% possession against Betis.

Over the two games, they managed a combined 39 shots, while getting 19 of those on target. After the win against the defending Belgian champions, Xavi told the aforementioned source:

"Very happy with the result. Saturday and today were my best games as a coach. An improvement in the way we play. It is a pride to see the team like this. We must continue."

Xavi won his first trophy with Barcelona last season when they lifted the Supercopa de Espana. He followed it up by winning the 2022-23 league title and his team currently sit second in the table with 13 points from five matches.

They are also expected to qualify for the Champions League knockout rounds for the first time in three seasons. Apart from Antwerp, Group H contains Portuguese giants Porto and Ukrainian outfit Shakhtar Donetsk.