"You need your goalkeeper sometimes" - Graham Potter aims brutal dig at Tomas Soucek as Chelsea are denied penalty after controversial 'save'

Graham Potter has taken a cheeky dig at West Ham United midfielder Tomas Soucek after his 'save' against Chelsea. He added that teams need their goalkeepers to earn points.

Potter's side were held to a draw by West Ham United at the London Stadium in Saturday's early kick-off in controversial circumstances. The Blues thought they had won a late penalty after Soucek handled the ball in West Ham's penalty box, but their appeal fell on deaf ears and the VAR ruled in favor of the home side.

Speaking to the media after the match, Potter took a dig at Soucek and claimed that the midfielder made a good save, likening him to a goalkeeper. He said:

"I thought it was a good save. You need your goalkeeper sometimes to get you the points."

Rio Ferdinand could not believe the decision either and said on BT Sport right after the game:

"Well I was happy the referee and VAR and didn't see it, but he more or less saved it. It was a great save. Gallagher hits one with his left foot on the edge of the box, and from the next angle here you can see no wonder why these players in Chelsea shirts are going crazy. He gets down really well to his left, what a save that is. I can't believe that's not been given. It's unbelievable. It's lucky."

Why did VAR not give Chelsea a penalty against West Ham United?

Former Premier League referee Peter Walton believes Chelsea were not awarded a penalty because Soucek's arm was not unnaturally extended from his body. However, he added that VAR should have asked the on-field referee Craig Pawson to recheck the incident and make a decision.

He said on BT Sport:

"The law is quite clear, it actually says unnaturally bigger. VAR clearly thinks the arm was in a natural position to break his fall. When you analyse it, you can see it's past his knee and then he decides. For me, it's deliberate and I'm disappointed VAR did not give the referee the opportunity to have a second look."

Both Chelsea vs West Ham United matches this season ended with VAR controversies. The Hammers had an equalizing goal ruled out at Stamford Bridge after a foul on Edouard Mendy during the reverse fixture.

