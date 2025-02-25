"You need to be at his level or you are almost useless" - Arne Slot claims players need to be at one Liverpool star's level to feature for club

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has claimed that his players need to be at Mohamed Salah's level to not be "almost useless" at the club. He also challenged the Reds to be at the top of their game as they look to end the season on a high.

Ad

Salah has arguably been the best player in Europe this season, taking his game to another level. The Egyptian forward has scored 30 goals and provided 21 assists in 38 appearances across all competitions, establishing himself as one of the frontrunners to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or.

While Liverpool have looked excellent as a unit under Slot's tutelage, with the likes of Ryan Gravenberch, Virgil van Dijk, and Cody Gakpo impressing, Salah has consistently been their go-to superstar.

Ad

Trending

During the pre-match press conference ahead of their clash against Newcastle United, Slot said (via @AnfieldSector on X h/t BeanymanSports):

"If you want to play at this club, you need to be at his [Salah] level, or you are almost useless to play at this club, we only need players at the top of their game, this is one of, if not the best club in the world to play for!"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Salah is expected to feature for the Reds in their upcoming Premier League fixture against Newcastle United on Wednesday, February 26.

"I think he's in excellent form" - Liverpool boss Arne Slot on Alexander Isak ahead of Newcastle United clash

Liverpool manager Arne Slot stated that Alexander Isak has been in excellent form for Newcastle United this season. However, the Dutchman reckons Isak can be controlled if his side are able to retain more possession than the Magpies.

Ad

Isak has been one of the most formidable forwards in the Premier League this season, registering 19 goals and five assists in 24 appearances in the league.

During the pre-match press conference, Slot commented (via Liverpool's official website):

"It's an understatement to say that he's in fine form. I think he's in excellent form. Also over there it's the team performance that will help us [in] controlling him. So the more ball possession we have, the easier it is to control him, although he is definitely a threat on the counter-attack as well. We've got two very, very, very good centre-backs, and that's definitely what you need if you face a striker with the quality of Alexander Isak."

The Reds will be aiming to seal all three points to extend their lead at the top of the table to 14 points over second-placed Arsenal. The Reds have 64 points from 27 games and have played one game more than the Gunners.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback