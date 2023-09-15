"You need to be lucky" - Robert Lewandowski makes honest admission about Barcelona's Champions League hopes

Robert Lewandowski has admitted that luck will have to play a role if Barcelona are to do well in this year's UEFA Champions League.

The Catalan giants have won the competition five times and have been the losing finalists on three occasions. Regardless of the circumstances, they enter each Champions League season as one of the favorites.

But they failed to qualify from the group stage of the competition in the last two seasons. It was the first time they failed to make the Champions League knockout rounds in consecutive seasons since the 1998-99 campaign.

This time, the defending La Liga champions are clubbed with Porto, Royal Antwerp and Shakhtar Donetsk. On paper, it is a remarkably easier group than last season (Inter Milan, Bayern Munich and Viktoria Plzen) and the season before it (Benfica, Bayern and Dynamo Kyiv).

But Lewandowski isn't taking anything for granted. The 35-year-old Polish superstar believes Barcelona will need luck among other factors to perform well in this season's Champions League.

Speaking at the presentation of the docuseries 'FC Barcelona, a new era', 'Lewa' told Movistar Plus+ (h/t @Barca_Buzz on X):

"On paper it seems that way [if their group is easier this season], but we have to be prepared because it won't be an easy group for us, you need to be lucky, that all the people are well, but I am sure that we have great players, a great atmosphere in the locker room and we are prepared for i...."

Barcelona begin their Champions League campaign with a group-stage game against Royal Antwerp on 19 September at Spotify Camp Nou.

Taking a glance at Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski's Champions League record

Robert Lewandowski will have to play a big role if Barcelona end up winning their first Champions League title since the 2014-15 campaign this season.

The former Borussia Dortmund hitman is more than familiar with what is needed to win the competition. He won his only Champions League title in the 2019-20 season with Bayern and won the Golden Boot for scoring 15 goals.

Overall, Lewandowski boasts an impressive tally of 91 goals and 25 assists in 111 Champions League games. He is third on the list of all-time top-scorers in the competition, trailing only Lionel Messi (129) and Cristiano Ronaldo (140).

With Messi at Inter Miami and Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, Lewandowski will aim to shave that gap further in the near future. He has scored five or more goals in the Champions League in the last 11 seasons and is widely regarded as one of the best strikers to grace the competition.

The Pole, however, has yet to score in a Champions League final in two attempts.