"You need players like him" - Florent Malouda explains how Chelsea can get the 'best' out of club outcast Raheem Sterling

Chelsea hero Florent Malouda has urged Raheem Sterling to talk with manager Enzo Maresca and earn his place back in the squad. He believes that the Englishman can be useful in the season and his experience will come in handy.
Speaking to Boyle Sports, Malouda said that Sterling should not be questioned for his wages, as he has earned them through his successful career. He still considers the winger a valuable player and hopes to see him return to the pitch for Chelsea. He said:
"The first thing about Raheem Sterling is that he earned this contract through his performances. So I believe at this moment, he is not part of the plan, but he's still a good player. We will mention injuries; it's not like there was an issue where you'd say: ‘OK, let's cross this player. We don't want him anymore'."
"I don't like the topic of his wages or the money involved. He earned his contract, and everybody was fine with it. Now it's more about how, as a club, you consider your players and how you bring them back to full confidence. I'm sure Raheem Sterling, in full confidence, without injury problems, terminating his contract wouldn’t be an option."
"The perspective must change. That comes with conversations, honest conversations, because you need players like him, but at his best level. While he's still a Chelsea player, we should do everything as a club for him to feel at home. I think that's the best way to get the best out of a player like Sterling."
Enzo Maresca has been adamant about not using Raheem Sterling in his squad and kept him out of the matchday side at the start of the 2024/25 season. The Englishman opted to join Arsenal on loan for the season, but only managed to play 28 games, scoring once and assisting five times.
Raheem Sterling rejected interest to stay at Chelsea this summer
Raheem Sterling was linked with several clubs this summer but opted to stay at Chelsea. The Blues were open to selling or loaning the Englishman, but they could not agree a severance package for his remaining contract.
Juventus and Bayer Leverkusen were keen on signing him, while Crystal Palace, Fulham, and West Ham United were also linked. The Englishman was also open to leaving, but opted against it after failing to reach an agreement with any of the clubs.
Saudi Pro League sides were also linked, but the winger was not keen on moving to the Middle East. The Turkish window remains open, but Sterling has shown no interest in leaving.