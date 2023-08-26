"You need to practice" - Tottenham star takes cheeky dig at Ben Chilwell after Chelsea's 3-0 win over Luton Town

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison aimed a playful joke at Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell on Instagram. After the defender made a post about the Blues' victory over Luton Town, the Spurs star made a hilarious comment on the left-back squandering an easy chance in the game.

Maddison commented:

You don’t need to practice shooting bro, you need to practice deciding to shoot 😂

Chilwell captained Chelsea for the first time and put in a strong performance as the London side took home three points for the first time this season. Two goals from Raheem Sterling followed by a debut strike for Nicolas Jackson helped them win 3-0.

The moment in question came early in the second half when Chilwell did well to win the ball back and played a quick one-two with Jackson. He was through on goal but ended up making a failed pass to Sterling.

The Blues will play AFC Wimbledon in the EFL Cup midweek before facing Nottingham Forest next weekend in the Premier League.

Mauricio Pochettino opens up on first win as Chelsea boss

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino voiced his thoughts after a comfortable 3-0 win over Luton Town in the Premier League. It was the first victory as Blues boss for the Argentinian as the side opened their campaign with a draw against Liverpool followed by a loss to West Ham.

Speaking in the press conference after the match, he said:

“It is the way [...] in the Premier League, if the intensity is not there, it is difficult to win games. Today the key was to match the energy and desire of Luton, and after with the quality to score goals and create chances."

He continued:

“[We] can talk about the present and the future and the way we want this project and challenge to create a team with full energy but also with quality. To have the capacity to be competitive and challenge the big teams like Liverpool and Manchester City and company."

A goal in either half from Raheem Sterling and a first Chelsea goal for Nicolas Jackson lifted the side to three points. Next up for Pochettino's men is AFC Wimbledon in the second round of the EFL Cup. They will then play Nottingham Forest next weekend in the Premier League.