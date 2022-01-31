"You need the right players" - Ian Wright points out difference between Manchester United's signing of Pogba and Liverpool's recruitment of Virgil van Dijk

Manchester United and Liverpool both spent huge figures on Paul Pogba and Virgil van Dijk respectively.

While the latter has become an indisputable figure at Anfield following his £75 million switch, the former continues to struggle to justify his £89 million transfer fee.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has provided his assessment of the two transfers. The former Gunners forward claims Paul Pogba was never the right fit for Manchester United.

According to him, the Frenchman has failed to meet expectations at Old Trafford because he lacks the freedom he enjoyed during his time with Juventus.

"You can look at Pogba’s signing," Ian Wright told Premier League Productions. "You look at Pogba, he’s not a six, he’s not an eight and he's not a 10.

"He is a player we saw when he played for Juventus, on the left, with a very well-balanced midfield and played with freedom. Aaron Ramsey, the same kind of player. He plays with freedom. You need the right players."

Wright then compared the Frenchman's Manchester United transfer to Virgil van Dijk's Liverpool switch, insinuating the centre-back has thrived at Liverpool because he's a good fit for the team.

He said:

"That is where people are buying the wrong type of player without fitting them in. This is where the Virgil van Dijk signing is absolutely perfect.

"That's why they would have paid another £25m for him – you look at how Virgil was playing for Celtic, he is playing exactly the same now.

"This is why all of the top teams have missed out on a player that was showing, the fact that he was playing in a league that wasn’t as good as the Premier League, but Liverpool have benefited from it."

How Paul Pogba and Virgil van Dijk have fared with Manchester United and Liverpool so far this season

The Dutchman has been a big hit since switching to Anfield

Virgil van Dijk continues to be a rock-solid presence in Liverpool's defense. The Dutchman has made 26 appearances for the Reds in all competitions since the campaign kicked off, recording two goals and one assist to his name.

Paul Pogba, meanwhile, has represented Manchester United in 13 games so far, bagging seven assists.

As it stands, it looks like the Frenchman is living on borrowed time at Old Trafford, with rumors linking him with a summer departure.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar