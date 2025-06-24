“You need to understand the game" - Marc Cucurella details key factor that is helping him thrive under Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca

Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella reckons he flourished under Enzo Maresca last season due to the education he received at Barcelona's academy, La Masia, during his youth career. Cucurella believes Maresca's possession-based attacking philosophy is well-suited to his style of play and enables him to perform at a high level.

The Blues signed Marc Cucurella from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer of 2022 for a reported transfer fee of £55 million. However, the Spaniard struggled for consistency over the following two seasons and was unable to replicate the form he displayed at Brighton.

Chelsea appointed Enzo Maresca as their new manager last summer, leading to a change in fortune for Cucurella. The 26-year-old impressed both offensively and defensively and was an integral part of the Blues winning the UEFA Conference League and qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

Cucurella, who came through La Masia between 2012 and 2016, stated (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

“The manager, Enzo, loves to play with the ball and possession, and I had a similar education during my time at La Masia. You need to understand the game, and at La Masia it was about attacking with the ball, having possession. Maybe the things I learned when I was young are the reason I feel very good in this role and shape.”

Cucurella made 50 appearances across all competitions for the Blues last season, scoring seven goals and providing four assists.

"They play good football" - Chelsea star Marc Cucurella provides verdict on ES Tunis ahead of Club World Cup clash

Marc Cucurella has praised ES Tunis for their brand of football, insisting that Chelsea need to remain focused ahead of their fixture. The two sides are set to face each other in the group stage of the FIFA Club World Cup later tonight (June 24).

Cucurella told Chelsea's official website:

"For sure, it’s a very important game as if we win, we go through [to the knockout stage]. We’ve watched ES Tunis’ games and they play good football. They’re a tough team with very good players, and we need to stay focused. We know all the teams in this tournament are some of the best in the world, so for sure it will be a tough game. But we need to do things well and fight for the three points."

He added:

"It’s the first time I’ve played in this tournament, so it’s been good. It’s true we lost the last game, but we have another opportunity – and we need to take it. We want to get to the next round."

The Blues got off to the perfect start, defeating LAFC 2-0 on June 16. However, they suffered a 3-1 loss to Flamengo three days later and are currently second in Group D with three points.

In comparison, ES Tunis are third in the table with three points, behind Chelsea on goal difference. The former recently defeated LAFC 1-0 and will be aiming to continue their momentum and knock the Blues out of the competition.

