“You need a zero to catch me” - Cristiano Ronaldo makes hilarious claim as Sergio Ramos reaches 60m Instagram followers

Cristiano Ronaldo left a hilarious comment on his former Real Madrid teammate Sergio Ramos' post after the latter reached 60 million followers on Instagram.

Ramos reached a significant milestone on the social media platform on Wednesday (August 16), but that pales in comparison to Ronaldo. The Portugal captain is the most followed person on Instagram, with over 600 million followers, 10 times that of Ramos' fan following.

Ramos shared the milestone of reaching 60 million fans on Instagram that read "60 MILLION FOLLOWERS" and was captioned (as translated from Spanish):

"We started in 2014 and – although it seems impossible – we are now 60 million strong."

Ronaldo put in a hilarious response, saying the Spaniard needs 'one more zero' in terms of followers to reach his level:

"You need a zero to catch me."

Here's a screenshot of the Al-Nassr star's comment on Ramos' Instagram post:

Screenshot of Ronaldo comment

Ramos, widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the game's history, is now a free agent. The 37-year-old recently saw out his two-year stint at French giants Paris Saint-Germain, with whom he won consecutive Ligue 1 titles.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo, one of the best players to grace the beautiful game, joined Saudi Pro League (SPL) side Al-Nassr as a free agent in December last year.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Al-Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo (right) has had a decent stint in Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a decent 2022-23 season at Al-Nassr, bagging 14 goals and two assists - all in the league - in 19 games across competitions.

However, his side finished second in the SPL and failed to win any cup competition. This meant Ronaldo endured back-to-back trophyless campaigns for the first time in his illustrious career.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has started the 2023-24 season on fire, though, bagging six goals in as many games as Al-Nassr won the Arab Champions Club Cup. That included both goals in their 2-1 (after extra time) win over Al-Hilal in the final, with Al Alami ending the game with nine men and Ronaldo going off injured.

The 38-year-old missed his side's SPL opener - a 2-1 defeat at Al-Ettifaq - but is expected to feature at home to Al-Taawoun on Friday (August 18).