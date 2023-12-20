"You never fancy him to score" - Paul Scholes makes claim about Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez

Paul Scholes has been left confused by Liverpool star Darwin Nunez. The Manchester United legend claims that there is a big gap between the Uruguayan star's game and his quality of finishing.

He was talking on the Premier League productions when he stated that the Liverpool forward was getting into good positions but not getting on the scoresheet. He added that the technique is not good enough and it needs to be worked on by his coaches.

He was quoted by HITC as saying:

“I think the biggest gap in his game and his quality of finishing. Can you see that improving at this stage? I think sometimes it’s on instinct a lot, isn’t it?! This lad, I am not sure what he is going to do. I don’t think he really knows what the right finish is. On the other hand, he has the energy. And, for Liverpool, they like that. They love centre-forwards who run about. But, ultimately, being a centre-forward you have got to score goals and he gets into some great positions. You never fancy him to score. I don’t think his technique, finishing-wise, is good enough."

He added:

“I think, as a centre-forward, finishing is all about having that clear head at the right time. The best have it. I am not sure this lad has it. He is emotional. He often makes the wrong choice. But Liverpool fans like him. People will like what he does to the team. But lacking that bit of composure, that bit of when you go clean through and you have a clear chance, all of a sudden, your mind becomes clear. You know what you are going to do. Michael (Owen) could do that. The best centre-forwards could. You are just not sure that is ever going to be in his game.”

Liverpool signed Nunez from Benfica for £64 million with add-ons taking it to a reported £85 million.

Darwin Nunez struggling for goals at Liverpool

Darwin Nunez has scored four goals and assisted five times in the Premier League this season. He has played 16 games for the Reds, coming off the bench six times in those matches, but is currently on a goalless run.

The Uruguayan star has managed just two assists in his last 10 matches in all competitions. He had managed to score in three of the games prior to that but has not managed to get on the scoresheet since the start of November.

Jurgen Klopp's side will be desperate for him to find his form soon as Mohamed Salah will be unavailable in January. The Egyptian will be off playing at the AFCON for his national side and could miss matches against Arsenal (FA Cup), Bournemouth, and Chelsea.