“You never know what the future brings but I am happy” - Erling Haaland makes intriguing claim on his future 

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has made a curious comment on his long-term future at the club. This comes a day before City's Round of 16 second leg against FC Copenhagen at home in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, March 6.

When asked the question, Haaland made it clear that he is currently happy being at Manchester City. The Norway superstar, however, is well aware that the future can be unpredictable and there would be a situation which sees him move clubs.

Speaking to the press ahead of the Champions League tie, Erling Haaland was quoted as saying (via Fabrizio Romano on X):

“I'm really happy at City, really happy with all people I’m surrounded by — manager, board, directors. I say this now: tomorrow you never know what the future brings but I am happy. You can write this but also everything I said before!"

Erling Haaland joined Manchester City from German giants Borussia Dortmund back in the summer of 2022 for an initial fee of around £51 million. The 23-year-old forward played a crucial role in his first season at the Etihad Stadium as he helped his side win the treble.

Haaland netted 52 goals and provided nine assists from 53 games during the 2022-23 season. This included a record tally of 36 goals from 35 matches in the Premier League which saw him win the competition's Golden Boot.

Despite Haaland's comments on his future, it would be pretty difficult for clubs to price him away from Manchester City. According to Transfermarkt, the Norway international is currently valued at €180 million. Only a few clubs can afford to pay such a massive amount in transfer fees.

It is also worth mentioning that Haaland penned a five-year contract when he first signed for the Cityzens which runs until the summer of 2027.

How has Erling Haaland performed for Manchester City this season?

Despite a few injury concerns, Erling Haaland is once again having a great season in front of goal for Manchester City.

The former Dortmund star has netted 28 goals and provided six assists from 31 matches across all competitions. He is once again leading the goalscoring charts in the Premier League with 18 goals from 22 games and is two goals ahead of Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins.

Erling Haaland recently scored against Manchester United in the Manchester derby on Sunday, March 3 in a 3-1 win for City at the Etihad. The forward did miss a big chance in the first half but made amends for it by scoring his side's third goal in injury time.

Phil Foden netted a brace on that occasion after Marcus Rashford gave United an early lead.