"You never know what will happen" - Chelsea and Liverpool target leaves door open for exit from current club

Reported Chelsea and Liverpool target Karim Adeyemi recently spoke about his future. He asserted that he is comfortable at Borussia Dortmund but refused to rule out a potential move.

Ad

Adeyemi joined Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg for a reported fee of €30 million in 2022. He has since made 88 appearances for the German side, scoring 21 goals and providing 13 assists. He was heavily linked with a move to Napoli in January this year but he refused the transfer.

Adeyemi scored for Borussia Dortmund as they beat St. Pauli away in the Bundesliga on Friday, February 28. After the game, he said about his future amidst interest from Chelsea and Liverpool (via Tribal Football):

Ad

Trending

"You never know what will happen in the future."

About his performances and comfort at Dortmund, he added:

"I've gained confidence in the last few games. They were OK, but there's still room for improvement. I'm building on that."

Adeyemi has scored seven goals and provided five assists in 22 games across competitions this season, starting 16 of them. His contract with the German side expires in 2027 and as per Transfermarkt, his market value is €35 million.

Ad

The 23-year-old is primarily a right winger but can play on the left wing as well as a centre-forward. Hence, his versatility has garnered plenty of attention from top clubs like Chelsea and Liverpool.

Liverpool and Chelsea among numerous clubs interested in signing Lamine Camara: Reports

As per TBR Football, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur are among several top clubs interested in signing Lamine Camara. The Senegalese defensive midfielder is regarded as one of the brightest prospects coming out of Africa.

Ad

Camara joined AS Monaco from FC Metz in January 2024 for a reported fee of around €15 million. The 21-year-old has impressed during his time with the French club, making 31 senior appearances. He's also registered two goals and six assists in that time.

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing him as they are looking for a proper defensive midfielder. Notably, they also have Camara's Senegal teammate Pape Matar Sarr in their ranks, who they also signed from FC Metz. However, they will have to compete with numerous top clubs across Europe for his signature.

Chelsea, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid are all interested in the midfielder. Camara's contract with Monaco expires in 2029 and while they're unwilling to sell him in the summer, a big bid might persuade them to part ways.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback