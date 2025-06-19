“You never see him play two good games in a row” - Markus Babbel delivers worrying verdict on Barcelona linked star amid Bayern transfer rumors

Former Bayern Munich defender Markus Babbel has urged the club not to sign Barcelona target and AC Milan star Rafael Leao. He believes that the Portuguese star will give similar returns as Leroy Sane, and won't be consistent.

Speaking to Sport Wetten Ohne Verifizierung, Babbel said that he was surprised to see Leao linked with Bayern Munich. He does not see the AC Milan attacker as a player worthy of the Bundesliga champions. He said (via GOAL):

"I hope Bayern Munich doesn't sign Rafael Leão, because he's Leroy Sane 2.0. You never see him play two good games in a row. That's why I'm always surprised when his name comes up in the transfer window and he's linked with a move to Bayern."

Former AC Milan striker Antonio Cassano was also of the opinion that Leao was not good enough on the pitch. He claimed that the winger was overrated and overhyped by the fans and said (via FootItalia):

“He walks, doesn’t make a decent pass, is never decisive in important games. What kind of player is he? He meets physical and fast animals like him and never gets the ball, like with Tapsoba and Konaté. In Italy, he makes two bursts against Venezia and he’s strong. We have to convince ourselves that he’s a very overrated player and overhyped by the press.”

Journalist Florian Plettenberg has reported that Rafael Leao wants to leave AC Milan this summer. Barcelona and Bayern Munich are the two sides linked with the Portuguese winger so far.

Bayern Munich legend wants Barcelona-linked star signed

Lothar Matthäus has a different opinion from Markus Babbel and believes that Rafael Leao will be the perfect signing for Bayern Munich. He wrote about the Barcelona-linked winger in his Sky Sports column, opining that the AC Milan star would be a replacement for Leroy Sane and a backup to Harry Kane.

He wrote:

"Rafael Leao, on the other hand, can play on the wing and in the centre of the attack. You hear that Leao is not an easy guy, but every artist has his quirks, and he is a player who brings dynamism to it. Leao would also be a Kane backup at the highest level, but you wouldn't get him just for that. But because he can also play on the left, FC Bayern would kill two birds with one stone with him."

Leroy Sane was linked with Barcelona on a free transfer this summer. However, he has joined Galatasaray.

