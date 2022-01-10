"You haven't noticed that" - Jean-Michel Larque claims Mbappe plays better without PSG superstars Lionel Messi and Neymar in the team

Former Saint-Etienne midfielder Jean-Michel Larque feels PSG starlet Kylian Mbappe plays better when Lionel Messi and Neymar aren't in the team with him.

Lionel Messi has been out for the past few days with COVID-19 while Neymar sustained a horrific knee injury in December that has sidelined him. This has left Mbappe as the sole superstar in PSG's attacking frontline in the last few games.

The Frenchman struck a hat-trick against Vannes in the French Cup last week, which came on the back of a brace in the previous round of the competition. PSG were held to a 1-1 draw by Lyon in a tense Ligue 1 encounter on Sunday. Although Mbappe didn't score, his performance was among the best.

This has convinced Jean-Michel Larque that the Frenchman tends to fare better in the absence of Messi and Neymar. While speaking to Rothen s’enflamme, he said:

“You haven’t noticed that when [Neymar and Messi] are not there, [Mbappé] is better? When Neymar was not there this season, that did not take anything away from Mbappé’s progress, and we cannot say, even if Messi remains an extraordinary player, that Messi’s contribution to Mbappé has changed a lot of things."

He added:

"The relationship [between Messi and Mbappé] is getting better and better but during the first six months, it was not exceptional.”

While Lionel Messi has struck only once in the league so far this season, he has have struck up a formidable partnership with Mbappe on the field. The duo bagged a few goals together in the Champions League to guide the Parisians into the last-16 of the competition.

Mbappe's future, however, has been the subject of much speculation, with a move to Real Madrid in the summer looking almost certain.

Mbappe has been the star of PSG's campaign

Regardless of what you make of him, Mbappe has been the star of this PSG side, with or without Neymar and Lionel Messi. He's the top scorer in the squad with 18 goals, including nine in the league. Mbappe also leads in terms of assists with 15 contributions.

That's a total of 33 goal involvements in just 18 games and the second half of the season is just beginning. The 23-year-old is a generational talent and has clearly upstaged both Messi and Neymar this season.

PSG are scheduled to play Brest on Saturday in Ligue 1.

