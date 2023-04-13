"You overthink it" - Thierry Henry laments Chelsea superstar's lack of composure in 2-0 Real Madrid loss

Arsenal icon Thierry Henry has claimed that Joao Felix lacked composure and confidence during Chelsea’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid.

Chelsea succumbed to a 2-0 defeat in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Wednesday night (12 April). The Whites dominated proceedings from start to finish, with the Blues rarely managing to put pressure on the defending European champions.

The visitors’ best chance of the night came in the second minute when N’Golo Kante released Felix through on goal. In a foot race with Eder Militao, Felix went wide before making a tame attempt at goal, which was easily parried by Thibaut Courtois.

After the game, Henry claimed that Felix’s decision not to cut across Militao caused the goalscoring opportunity to slip away. The Frenchman said on CBS Sports Golazo:

“You would like to think Joao Felix would have had the composure in the box. Don't get me wrong, I've been in that situation and it is not easy.

“What was easy for me was to have the awareness that you need to cut across. That's the first thing that you learn as a centre forward. When defenders are chasing, I cut across. Slow or quick striker, it will give you that advantage of 1v1 or a red card. I've been in that situation, although I'd like to think I was composed in the box.”

Henry concluded his assessment by saying:

“You overthink it. I do believe that you always have time in the box, football-time. When you're not scoring, it feels like that time is really fast and you don't have that composure anymore.”

Karim Benzema broke the deadlock for Los Blancos in the 21st minute before Marco Asensio sealed the win with a stunning strike in the 74th minute.

Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio makes history with impeccable strike against Chelsea

Three minutes after being brought on, Marco Asensio found the back of the net for Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Chelsea. From a corner, Vinicius Junior rolled the ball toward the edge of the box, allowing Asensio to dispatch a first-time shot. His strike went through Wesley Fofana’s legs and nestled into the bottom left corner of Chelsea’s goal.

The strike allowed the Real Madrid forward to go down in the history books as he became the top-scoring substitute in Champions League history. The Spaniard has now scored nine times after coming off the bench in the Champions League.

Overall, Asensio has played in 56 Champions League matches in his career, scoring 12 times and claiming five assists.

