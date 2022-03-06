"You can't put Ronaldo in at the moment" - Gary Neville names his Manchester United-Manchester City combined XI 

Former Manchester United skipper Gary Neville has stoked controversy after declining to mention Cristiano Ronaldo in the combined squad of both clubs.

Neville reasoned that the Portuguese failed to make a spot in the combined starting X1 due to poor recent performances. Neville decided to choose Manchester City striker Raheem Sterling over the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. The Englishman was chosen despite only a goal difference separating the two players.

The assessment shared by Neville will pinch the Portuguese further ahead of the Manchester derby on Sunday.

Football-News @Bot_Football Man Utd news: Gary Neville's Cristiano Ronaldo claim as Wayne Rooney shares Sir Alex trait: Gary Neville has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo wouldn't feature in a combined Manchester XI and Wayne Rooney shares a particular trait with Sir Alex Ferguson… dlvr.it/SL9MTh Man Utd news: Gary Neville's Cristiano Ronaldo claim as Wayne Rooney shares Sir Alex trait: Gary Neville has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo wouldn't feature in a combined Manchester XI and Wayne Rooney shares a particular trait with Sir Alex Ferguson… dlvr.it/SL9MTh

Neville was asked by fellow football pundit Micah Richards to choose a combined XI. Surprisingly, he said no one from the Manchester United team will make it to his combined starting X1.

Neville clarified that his statements are based on the individual performances of the players in the last 12-18 months. However, the former England international said that Bruno Fernandes comes closest to finding a spot in his team.

"You can't put Ronaldo in at the moment. Bernardo Silva, Gundogan – Bruno’s the only one who could [be considered] over the last 12-18 months – but De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Mahrez, Foden, Sterling … I can’t put Bruno in front of Bernardo Silva at the moment and De Bruyne.”

Responding to Neville, Richards decided to field Ronaldo in the 4-3-2-1 formation under City manager Pep Guardiola. Richards also added that the Portuguese forward would have had better stats if he had agreed to play for City. He said:

"If Ronaldo was in City's team, he'd already be on 20, 25 goals.''

Earlier, Peter Barnes had also said Guardiola would have made the difference had Ronaldo agreed to be a player at the Etihad Stadium. Barnes said:

“His goal record is great for a 37-year-old, but I think if he had come to City, he'd probably have 25 goals now, because the good players there would have found him a lot easier."

Conor McGregor reveals his plans to buy Manchester United from the Glaziers

Irish mixed martial athlete Conor McGregor has said that his future plans include buying a football club and he is serious about it. He also recently expressed his plans to buy Chelsea from Russian billionaire Abramovich. McGregor has now expressed his desire to buy Manchester United from the Glazier family as well.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

I am exploring this, as I said.

Celtic from Dermot Desmond, Manchester United from the Glaziers, and now the recently up for sale Chelsea football club. All being explored. A football franchise purchase is in my future make no mistake about it. Kevin Palmer @RealKevinPalmer @TheNotoriousMMA #CFC m.sundayworld.com/sport/soccer/c… Is Conor McGregor about to make a ‘formal offer’ to buy Chelsea? The latest @sundayworld Is Conor McGregor about to make a ‘formal offer’ to buy Chelsea? The latest @sundayworld @TheNotoriousMMA #CFC m.sundayworld.com/sport/soccer/c… I do not speak in jest.I am exploring this, as I said.Celtic from Dermot Desmond, Manchester United from the Glaziers, and now the recently up for sale Chelsea football club. All being explored. A football franchise purchase is in my future make no mistake about it. twitter.com/realkevinpalme… I do not speak in jest. I am exploring this, as I said. Celtic from Dermot Desmond, Manchester United from the Glaziers, and now the recently up for sale Chelsea football club. All being explored. A football franchise purchase is in my future make no mistake about it. twitter.com/realkevinpalme…

Responding to a tweet questioning his plans to buy Chelsea, McGregor went on to reveal his other options as well. He said:

''I do not speak in jest. I am exploring this, as I said. Celtic from Dermot Desmond, Manchester United from the Glaziers, and now the recently up for sale Chelsea football club. All being explored. A football franchise purchase is in my future make no mistake about it.''

Edited by Aditya Singh