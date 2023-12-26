"You question everything" - Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool star not doing well results in whole system not working

Jurgen Klopp has said that Liverpool's 'whole system' doesn't work well if Darwin Nunez isn't playing well.

The Uruguay international, signed for an initial €75 million fee from SL Benfica in the summer of 2022, has divided opinions with his displays. While he often gets into good goal-scoring positions, he doesn't always make the most of it.

Nunez opened the scoring for Liverpool in their 2-0 league win over Burnley at Turf Moor on Boxing Day (26 December). Rather than overcomplicating matters, the 24-year-old provided a neat first-time finish to a Cody Gakpo drag-back at the edge of the box.

This was Nunez's first league goal in nine appearances and his eighth in 27 appearances across competitions this term. After the game, Klopp told Amazon Prime (h/t BBC):

"[Darwin Nunez] is an incredible finisher but if a striker doesn't score, the whole system is not the same. You question everything. It's not just the outside world, but you question everything. But it was just in the moment and he has it so it's all good."

Nunez could have had two assists in the first half. He created goal-scoring chances for Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo in the seventh and 40th minute, respectively. Both efforts, however, were saved by James Trafford.

The Uruguayan's most notable second-half contribution came in the Reds' own box at the hour mark when he crucially blocked Jordan Beyer's attempt on goal from a corner kick.

Liverpool star gives verdict on potential Premier League title race after Burnley win

Liverpool superstar Virgil van Dijk has said that the Reds shouldn't think 'too far ahead' when it comes to the Premier League title race.

Liverpool went to the top of the table after their 2-0 win against Burnley, leapfrogging Arsenal by two points. The Gunners have 40 points to their name after 18 matches and have a game in hand over the Reds.

It is worth mentioning that Aston Villa will overtake Arsenal by the same margin if they beat Manchester United on Boxing Day in their 19th game of the league season. The Villans are leading 2-0 at half-time at the time of writing.

Asked about the title race, Van Dijk said, via the aforementioned source:

"It's December so we won't think too far ahead but I'm very pleased because it's the last game for us in the year so now it's time to have a little bit of time with the family. We are definitely hoping to be up there competing for the title so let's see where we will be."

Arsenal will play their 19th game of the season on 28 December against West Ham United at the Emirates. Manchester City are also still in the running for the title with 34 points from 17 matches.