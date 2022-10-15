“You’re more afraid when you see those sort of things” – Lionel Messi opens up on fear of him missing 2022 World Cup due to injury after knocks to Dybala and Di Maria

Lionel Messi says he is worried about missing the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup due to injuries. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward did not feature in his domestic team's past two games due to an issue with his calf and has now opened up about his fears of possibly missing his last World Cup.

The Argentine told DirecTV Sports (via the Daily Star):

“Injuries are a worry. This is a different World Cup which is played at a different time of the year to previous tournaments. And it’s so imminent, any little thing that happens to you can force you out."

Lionel Messi then referenced Argentina teammates Angel Di Maria and Paulo Dybala, who have both been sidelined due to injuries. The Juventus winger has been ruled out for the next three weeks with a hamstring injury, while the AS Roma star has picked up a muscle injury. Messi said:

"With what happened to Dybala and Di Maria, the truth is that personally you worry and you’re more afraid when you see those sort of things. It’s something you think about, but I feel going out to play with that in your head can be contradictory as well. "

He concluded:

"The best thing you can do is perform as normal and play your game as you always do. I hope Di Maria and Dybala recover in time. They have enough time to do so and reach the tournament in good shape."

Lionel Messi confirms 2022 FIFA World Cup will be his last

Lionel Messi confirmed earlier this month that the Qatar World Cup would be his last, leaving fans around the world in anguish (via GOAL):

"Is it my last World Cup? Yes, surely yes, surely yes. I am counting down the days to the World Cup. There is a bit of anxiety and nerves at the same time. Wanting it to be now and the nerves that were are already there, what is going to happen.

"It's the last one, how are we going to do. Yes, on the one hand, we can't wait for it to arrive and on the other hand, we're scared of wanting it to go well."

Lionel Messi has showcased his extraordinary talents for both club and country over the course of his illustrious career. The superstar forward has recorded 90 goals in 164 appearances across all competitions for the Argentina national team.

