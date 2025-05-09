"You're on the bench and you change the game" - Ruben Amorim names Manchester United player who he 'really liked' in Athletic Club win

Ruben Amorim has revealed that he is happy for Mason Mount after Manchester United's win over Athletic Bilbao. He stated that the former Chelsea man works hard in training and deserves his brace.

Speaking on TNT Sports after the match, Amorim stated that he was delighted to see the midfielders come off the bench and help win the game. He said:

“I'm so happy for Mason Mount. I really liked Kobbie Mainoo. Sometimes you're on the bench and you change the game."

Talking to the journalists after the match, he added:

"I’m so happy for him. He is such a player. He works really hard, he has quality. When you see that kind of guy like Mason working hard every day, eating well, having ice baths, when you have this kind of player you just want to help him. He is perfect for this position as he can be a midfielder, but also runs like a winger, so I’m really happy for him."

“Not just me – if you look at the bench, that is the best feeling as a coach, you look at the other guys on the bench and they are so happy for Mason Mount – everyone in that dressing room sees Mason Mount doing everything to be available. He is a really good player and both goals were really good.”

Manchester United were 1-0 down in the match when Mason Mount came off the bench. The midfielder scored a brace - his first goal at Old Trafford since joining in 2022 – to help the Red Devils win 4-1 on the night and 7-1 on aggregate.

Ruben Amorim looking forward to Manchester United's Europa League final

Ruben Amorim stated that it was important for Manchester United to win the Europa League this season. He believes that it would be a good confidence booster and said via The Guardian:

“Your first is the most important [at a club] because you want to establish yourself as a coach, but it would be massive especially after this season in the Premier League. I think that is clear [confidence would be boosted] – the money is not the most important and even to win a title as a coach is that feeling we can do good things, to give something to our fans.”

Manchester United will face Tottenham in the Europa League final in Bilbao. The two sides are struggling in the Premier League but have managed to get into the final and the winner will make it to the UEFA Champions League next season.

