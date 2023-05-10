"You're better off having a quick brain than quick legs" - Paul Merson insists Arsenal star who brings 'balance' must play regularly for Gunners

Former Arsenal striker-turned-television pundit Paul Merson has urged Mikel Arteta to play Jorginho in a starting role on a regular basis.

Jorginho was signed by the Gunners in January from Chelsea in a deal worth £12 million and has mostly played as a backup so far as was expected of him. However, the Italian has forced himself into Arteta's starting XI over the last couple of games ahead of Thomas Partey.

The Ghanaian has suffered a sudden dip in form over the last few weeks, resulting in Arsenal losing their grip in the title race. However, Jorginho's introduction into the starting XI has brought the Gunners back to life and the Italian produced a masterclass at the weekend against Newcastle United.

Paul Merson has urged Arteta to keep Jorginho in his starting XI following his impressive display against the Magpies as the Gunners recorded a 2-0 win. He told Sky Sports, as quoted by The Boot Room:

“I think Mikel Arteta will have learned lessons from this last month. Looking back, Jorginho should have started against Southampton. It was a game Arsenal simply had to win, not by seven or eight goals, just win."

"I know hindsight is crystal clear but Jorginho was brought in for a reason, and I think he would have helped keep things tight, ensured Southampton didn’t score, and then created chances."

Merson has also hailed Jorginho's intelligence on and off the ball and insisted that the Italian midfielder should play on a weekly basis despite his lack of pace. He added:

“I was shocked Fabio Vieira, who has not had a great season, played ahead of Jorginho, and Arsenal went on to draw the game. Jorginho manages the game. People say he cannot run, but you don’t have to run, his brain is quick. You’re better off having a quick brain than quick legs."

Jorginho has so far featured 13 times for Arteta's side since his January move to the Emirates and has contributed with one assist.

Arsenal could pull off player-plus-cash deal involving Granit Xhaka to sign Bayer Leverkusen star

Arsenal are reportedly keen to sign Bayer Leverkusen attacker Moussa Diaby in a player-plus-cash switch involving Granit Xhaka in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Diaby has been a key player for Leverkusen since his £13 million move from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2019. The France international has been impressive for Xavi Alonso's side this campaign, registering 14 goals and 11 assists in 43 appearances.

Xhaka, on the other hand, has also enjoyed himself at the Emirates and is arguably having the best season of his Gunners career. The Switzerland international has seven goals and as many assists to his name in 44 appearances across competitions this term.

As per The Mirror, Bayer Leverkusen are keen on bringing Xhaka back to Bundesliga and Arsenal could be open to selling should they get Diaby from the BayArena.

